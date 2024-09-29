Sweden's Best-Kept Secret Is This Quiet, Car-Free Island Full Of Scenic Sandy Beaches
Despite being a country of 267,570 isles, Sweden rarely comes to mind when considering an island getaway. Yet, its secret spits of southern seclusion come with many of the same perks as its tropical contemporaries. Car-free and easily walkable lanes, quaint architecture overlooking tranquil waters, and seafood caught free from the shore every morning are all key characteristics of one of its best destinations: Vrångö.
A short ferry hop from the stellar summer destination of Gothenburg, this quiet isle is the southernmost of the all year round inhabited islands in its archipelago. Catching sun even in the months that shroud northern Sweden in permanent night, summers in the south entail long days diving from the piers and lounging on sandy beaches. There are regular direct flights connecting the U.S. with Stockholm, Sweden's capital. From there, utilize the country's efficient train system to reach the second city. From Gothenburg city center take tram 11 to Saltholmen, then catch the ferry 281 to the final stop in Vrångö.
What to do when visiting Vrångö
Strolling along the near-deserted streets that crisscross the island, you won't miss the ease of having a car. There's no need in Vrångö. There are three circular walking routes, totaling less than 2 miles each, one of which, Tärnstigen, is easily traversable via wheelchair or with a baby stroller. Choosing a walking route, you'll bypass Vrångöskärgården nature reserve, as well as several swimming bays perfect for stopping off for a quick, cooling dip. The trails are overarched by flocking seabirds, lingering around in the hope of beating the fishermen to their prime catches.
To better explore the myriad islands of the archipelago, embark on a '"seafood safari." Join the fishermen lugging fresh hauls of crayfish, lobster, crabs, and shrimp into the Fiskeboa daily, or join an expedition spotting seals playing in the Baltic Sea and lounging on rocky shores. Recoup from a long day of exploring or traversing the southern seas by booking a slot in a floating sauna. Complete with a sauna, hot tub, and ladder straight into the calm waters off the Vrångö shore, for a traditionally Scandinavian spa experience.
Gorge on fresh shellfish and traditional Swedish fika with a seafront view
Back on shore, it's time to reap the spoils of your fishing boat tour. Head to the island's best restaurant, Fiskeboa Vrångö, to indulge in enormous platters of impossibly fresh crayfish doused in butter. Follow them up with piles of blue mussels doused in rich sauces, smoked salmon cured in the traditional Swedish style, or piling plates of fish and chips made with locally line caught fillets.
Given you're in Sweden, a break for the delightful, customary fika is also inevitable. It's a classic tradition there, far more than a quick coffee break, a ritualized rest. Catch up with friends and families in the traditional Swedish style at Popsicle Café Vrångö, found right next to the harbor where the Gothenburg ferry docks. Grab a savory galette sweetened with soft confit tomatoes and ricotta or pair a decadent dessert with a warming cup of fresh coffee.
If you want to stay in the idyllic boathouses rentable on the island's shore, rather than basing back in the busy city, you can also get breakfast and seafood delivered directly from the fishermen in the morning. Breakfast items range from the ordinary, like delicious Swedish dairy products, to the luxury, like personal bowls of locally-sourced caviar.