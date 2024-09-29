Sweden's Best-Kept Secret Is This Quiet, Car-Free Island Full Of Scenic Sandy Beaches

Despite being a country of 267,570 isles, Sweden rarely comes to mind when considering an island getaway. Yet, its secret spits of southern seclusion come with many of the same perks as its tropical contemporaries. Car-free and easily walkable lanes, quaint architecture overlooking tranquil waters, and seafood caught free from the shore every morning are all key characteristics of one of its best destinations: Vrångö.

Advertisement

A short ferry hop from the stellar summer destination of Gothenburg, this quiet isle is the southernmost of the all year round inhabited islands in its archipelago. Catching sun even in the months that shroud northern Sweden in permanent night, summers in the south entail long days diving from the piers and lounging on sandy beaches. There are regular direct flights connecting the U.S. with Stockholm, Sweden's capital. From there, utilize the country's efficient train system to reach the second city. From Gothenburg city center take tram 11 to Saltholmen, then catch the ferry 281 to the final stop in Vrångö.