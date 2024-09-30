Unforgettable Marine Life Encounters Await At This New England Aquarium

Boston has always embraced the sea. From its privileged position on The Shawmut Peninsula, it gazes east to the Atlantic Ocean, across which the Puritans came to found the city in 1630. The sea also set the foundations of Boston's economy — trade, fishing, banking, and shipbuilding — for centuries to come. Recent decades have established more harmony, thanks to intensive clean-up efforts of Boston Harbor that transformed a badge of shame into a symbol of success. The waterfront may not meet the zest of its heyday, but the ocean remains embedded in the genetic code of the city as the increasing numbers of great white sharks off shore keep reminding. Perhaps nowhere is that connection more tangible than at the New England Aquarium on Boston's historic Central Wharf, built in 1817 by Boston Brahmin and America's first professional architect, Charles Bullfinch.

In fact, the aquarium starts just outside the front entrance, where Atlantic harbor seals glide and dart through a glassed-in section of a 42,000-gallon tank. This also makes the seals the best advertisers for the aquarium, transforming the coos and squeals of children into ticket sales. This delight only multiplies once guests are through the door, as the New England Aquarium provides a journey below the waves with 10,000 marine animals and 70-plus exhibits. The majority of creatures swim inside the massive central tank that forms the centerpiece of the experience. A variety of exhibit rooms also branch off, and an Animal Care Center provides education on the rescue and rehabilitation of sea life.

