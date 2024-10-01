Situated Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Town Full Of Outdoor Thrills
Colorado has some of America's best skiing as well as some fantastically fun big cities, like Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City. And while the ski towns and major metros are certainly fun to visit, it's well worth exploring some of Colorado's lesser-known destinations, like Castle Rock — about 30 miles south of Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Springs along the I-25 corridor. It's especially great if you enjoy outdoor adventures. Hiking, biking, zip lining — there are all kinds of ways to have fun here.
Castle Rock was named after the majestic butte, which stands prominently near the center of town. Before European settlement in the 1870s, the region was used by the Arapaho and Cheyenne people for seasonal hunting and camping. European settlers were drawn to the area by rumors of gold in the hills, and while there wasn't any gold to be found, there was rhyolite, a stone well suited for building. This discovery helped build Castle Rock into a city, and when you visit, you can see why the area has attracted people for hundreds of years.
It is at 6,202 feet, high enough to feel some effects of altitude, particularly if you're coming from close to sea level. You might get a headache or find yourself short of breath, so take it easy and drink lots of water on your first day or two here. The benefit to Castle Rock's position is that it doesn't get the heavy winter storms and cold that the higher elevations get nor does it get the heat that lower elevation locations get. Highs top out in mid to late summer around 83 degrees Fahrenheit while lows in the winter can get down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus it gets an impressive 300 days of sunshine.
Find miles of hiking and mountain biking trails in Castle Rock
The hiking in Castle Rock is relatively mellow for the region — no dangerous, deadly Colorado mountain treks here — but there's still lots to check out. You can hike up Castle Rock's namesake rock formation in Rock Park. The 1.6-mile singletrack trail takes you up 370 feet from the base of the rock to the top. On a clear day, you'll be rewarded with panoramic views out over the city and the Front Range, including views of Pikes Peak, America's Mountain.
If you're looking for a paved trail for biking, walking, or running, the East Plum Creek Trail runs for nearly 9 miles along the scenic banks of Plum Creek. Another creekside hike is in the Columbine Open Space, south of town. There are around 3 miles of trails through an old farmstead along Plum Creek where you can still see the original rock spring house on-site.
For mountain biking, Ridgeline Open Space has over 12 miles of singletrack trail over four intersecting loops. If you make all four into one large 9.5-mile loop (aka the Stewart Trail) expect to encounter rolling hills and have lots of fun. If you want to hone your bike skills, the Rhyolite Bike Park has 1.6 miles of trails with a variety of obstacles for bikers of all levels plus a pump track for beginners. Another fun spot is the 1200+ acre Hidden Mesa Open Space. It's about a 15-20 minute drive northeast of downtown Castle Rock, and it has just under 7 miles of trails that are also open for horseback riding.
Phillip S. Miller Park in Castle Rock is a hiking and aerial adventure destination
Near Ridgeline Open Space on the west side of Castle Rock is Phillip S. Miller Park. It's 320 acres with around 10 miles of trails open for hikers and bikers. It's got a range of connected loops so you can mix and match your trail experience, depending on how far you want to go. One of the park's most notable features is Challenge Hill at the start of a 0.6-mile trail. You might think that doesn't sound all that challenging, but it starts with 200 steps pretty much straight up. It's like a miniature Manitou Incline trail, and you do get great mountain views along the way.
The park also has a splash pad, an amphitheater, and a massive play area for kids complete with a 40-foot-long slide. If you're looking for an adrenaline-filled thrill at Phillip S. Miller Park, you should visit The Edge, an adventure center with 10 zip lines, a ninja warrior-style course, a four-story-tall ropes course with easy-to-challenging options, and a climbing wall. No matter what you choose here, you'll get a chance to push your mental and physical limits!