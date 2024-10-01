Situated Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Town Full Of Outdoor Thrills

Colorado has some of America's best skiing as well as some fantastically fun big cities, like Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City. And while the ski towns and major metros are certainly fun to visit, it's well worth exploring some of Colorado's lesser-known destinations, like Castle Rock — about 30 miles south of Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Springs along the I-25 corridor. It's especially great if you enjoy outdoor adventures. Hiking, biking, zip lining — there are all kinds of ways to have fun here.

Advertisement

Castle Rock was named after the majestic butte, which stands prominently near the center of town. Before European settlement in the 1870s, the region was used by the Arapaho and Cheyenne people for seasonal hunting and camping. European settlers were drawn to the area by rumors of gold in the hills, and while there wasn't any gold to be found, there was rhyolite, a stone well suited for building. This discovery helped build Castle Rock into a city, and when you visit, you can see why the area has attracted people for hundreds of years.

It is at 6,202 feet, high enough to feel some effects of altitude, particularly if you're coming from close to sea level. You might get a headache or find yourself short of breath, so take it easy and drink lots of water on your first day or two here. The benefit to Castle Rock's position is that it doesn't get the heavy winter storms and cold that the higher elevations get nor does it get the heat that lower elevation locations get. Highs top out in mid to late summer around 83 degrees Fahrenheit while lows in the winter can get down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus it gets an impressive 300 days of sunshine.

Advertisement