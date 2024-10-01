Washington's Most Glorious Coastal Sunsets Can Be Found By Hiking To This Secluded Beach

Online reviews of this hike often highlight one theme: mud. This area gets about 100 inches of rain annually, leaving parts of the trail a soggy mess. Sturdy hiking boots, poles, and a backpack are essential for navigating the eight-mile round-trip trek. You'll cross several bridges before reaching the beach, and many hikers describe the first section as a rainforest hike, similar to the Hoh Rainforest in Olympic National Park, with moss draping from the trees.

At the end of the hike, the reward is shedding your boots and dipping your toes in the sand. Walk or meander to the south along the coast another two miles to reach the iconic sea stacks rising up from the water — perfect for sunset watching. One AllTrails hiker called this wild, long beach "almost spiritual." Be sure to start your trip early enough to allow yourself the time to savor the spectacular views and watch for sea birds and creatures like starfish in the tidepools. You'll also want to give yourself plenty of time to make it all the way to Point of Arches, another iconic spot along this beach. This may be where you'll want to secure your sunset view. With at least 30 sea stacks, it's breathtaking and almost impossible to soak it all in. The rocks that make up these features are 144 million years old. As one AllTrails reviewer summed it up, "WOW."

