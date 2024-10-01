Washington's Most Glorious Coastal Sunsets Can Be Found By Hiking To This Secluded Beach
Catching a perfect sunset is part art, part luck, but if you choose Shi Shi Beach in Washington as your golden-hour watching spot, the homework has been done for you. It's one of the most iconic and remote places in the Pacific Northwest for sunset photography. A quick image search for this secluded beach will take your breath away, as the orange and yellow hues scroll by, dancing in the reflection against the sea. It's no coincidence that many professional photographers feature this area, and their stunning sunset photos, on their websites.
Shi Shi Beach, pronounced "shy-shy," is part of the Makah Reservation in Neah Bay, Washington, on the northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula. Reaching it requires planning and timing your hike perfectly, so it's not one of the spots in Washington often considered a weekend getaway, unless you already live in the state. Plus, you'll want to do more than this one hike in the beautiful coastal area, which includes Olympic National Park and its lush rainforest, alpine meadows, and glacier-capped mountains.
What to know about hiking at Shi Shi Beach
Online reviews of this hike often highlight one theme: mud. This area gets about 100 inches of rain annually, leaving parts of the trail a soggy mess. Sturdy hiking boots, poles, and a backpack are essential for navigating the eight-mile round-trip trek. You'll cross several bridges before reaching the beach, and many hikers describe the first section as a rainforest hike, similar to the Hoh Rainforest in Olympic National Park, with moss draping from the trees.
At the end of the hike, the reward is shedding your boots and dipping your toes in the sand. Walk or meander to the south along the coast another two miles to reach the iconic sea stacks rising up from the water — perfect for sunset watching. One AllTrails hiker called this wild, long beach "almost spiritual." Be sure to start your trip early enough to allow yourself the time to savor the spectacular views and watch for sea birds and creatures like starfish in the tidepools. You'll also want to give yourself plenty of time to make it all the way to Point of Arches, another iconic spot along this beach. This may be where you'll want to secure your sunset view. With at least 30 sea stacks, it's breathtaking and almost impossible to soak it all in. The rocks that make up these features are 144 million years old. As one AllTrails reviewer summed it up, "WOW."
Planning your Shi Shi Beach trip
If you are planning a sunset trip, consider staying overnight due to the treacherous trail conditions, which can be even more challenging to navigate in the dark. Secure both a camping permit and reservation for Olympic National Park and the required day-use permit for visiting this spot on Makah land. Permits are available in Neah Bay, and local residents sometimes offer to watch your car overnight for a fee — just look for the signs. Camping is allowed right on the beach, or you can find a secluded spot in the tree line. Consult the National Park Service page to ensure you follow all of the camping guidelines, including the use of bear canisters to protect your food and yourself.
Once you've enjoyed that spectacular sunset, you can set up a fire in a designated ring using driftwood from the beach. Be sure to boil any water you didn't bring with you. Once you've settled in for the night, you'll be lulled to sleep by the sounds of the ocean, and the anticipation of an equally amazing sunrise that will greet you in just a few hours at this spot that will sure to live in your memory — and your photo gallery — for years to come. If you have time, consider adding the five hour drive down the coast to Long Beach, Washington, to your itinerary. It's the longest beach in the United States and a true hidden gem in the Pacific Northwest.