The 5 Best Foodie Destinations In America For Vegans
There's never been a better time to be vegan. As veganism becomes increasingly popular, more and more cities are taking note. They're noticing a significant market opportunity for these individuals, and hey, why not capitalize on this? In a good way, of course! Ultimately, it's a win-win. Foodie establishments expand their audience and vegans can enjoy the fruits of their labor — literally.
Ultimately, it's a vegan traveler's time to shine. Previously, it could be a hassle to find vegan-friendly restaurants while traveling. In many destinations, vegans had to modify every meal, confusing servers and never being entirely sure whether their meal was vegan or not. Now, in some spots, waitstaff are well-acquainted with the plant-based lifestyle. There are indicators on menus or entire sections dedicated to vegetarian and vegan cuisine. And, as these diets become more commonplace, more and more plant-based eateries are popping up nationwide.
With this said, not all destinations are well-equipped for vegans; some rely heavily on meat and other animal products. But if you love traveling and plant-based cuisine, we've got you covered. We've researched foodie blogs, vegan-focused websites, and online forums to determine the best places in America for vegans. In these 5 foodie destinations, you can have your vegan cake and eat it too, so get ready to pack those bags and that appetite!
New York City, New York
Ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple? For vegans, it'll be easy. New York City is packed with plant-based options, which makes sense seeing how it's the most populated city in the United States. So, plant-based eaters don't have to miss out on the city's iconic cuisine. From hot dogs to cheesecake, New York has you covered. Vegan bagel joints? You can find them all across town. And if you want a slice of pizza, there's no need to deny yourself. Those New York-style slices also come with plant-based cheese and toppings. In fact, hopping between street food vendors is an excellent budget-friendly outdoor activity in NYC.
However, this city is more than just late-night comfort food. New York's vegan scene is just as multicultural as the city itself. Beyond Sushi truly goes above and beyond with its fully kosher and vegan menu. Meanwhile, if you want an iconic New York deli sandwich, head to Seitan's Helper. For an even more exotic experience, step into Franchia's tearoom and enjoy Korean flavors at low-set tables hidden behind wooden sliding doors.
But if you're on vacay, you might be looking for some boozy beverages alongside those tasty vegan bites. If so, Jajaja Plantas Mexicanas pairs Mexican street food with tequila and mezcal. Cadence focuses on oh-so-satisfying soul food paired with wines from Black-owned vineyards. And, last but not least, Ladybird is a tapas joint with a creative craft cocktail menu.
Asheville, North Carolina
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a southern city with a surprisingly hip vibe. It's worth a visit to see the fall foliage alone, but it's also a bit of a hidden gem in the vegan world. However, PETA is paying attention, recognizing Asheville's efforts by naming it the best vegan-friendly small town or city in America — and for good reason.
According to Happy Cow, Asheville has over 100 vegan-friendly restaurants, many of which stay true to those southern roots. You can try barbecued jackfruit at Black Bear BBQ or head to Rosetta's Kitchen for vegan comfort food staples like epic mac & cheese and skillet cornbread. If you prefer grilling at home, stock up at the No Evil Foods, Asheville's vegetarian butcher. For something sweet, grab a plant-based dessert at the Hop Ice Cream Café or Vortex Donuts. Asheville is also brimming with breweries, and at the Asheville Brewing Company, you can enjoy a vegan cheese pizza with meatless sausage or pepperoni with that brew.
Asheville's commitment to the plant-based lifestyle goes beyond restaurants and cafés. The city hosts VeganFest every year. The two-day extravaganza brings vegan vendors from all over the country, selling everything from street eats to cruelty-free cosmetics. But the event isn't just about consumerism. It's an educational endeavor that hosts cooking demonstrations and talks by plant-based advocates.
Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles is a vegan haven, full of fresh and innovative cuisine. In fact, the city was named the best city for vegans and vegetarians after a study by WalletHub. This is largely because Los Angelinos enjoy plant-centered cuisine nearly twice as much as the rest of the country. And luckily, the high demand for plant-based cuisine has sparked a vibrant vegan foodie scene.
There's no shortage of incredible local restaurants in LA. Start your day at Cafe Gratitude, where your nutrient-packed brunch comes with a side of affirmations. Work off all those calories with a long stroll on the beach, and when you're hungry for more, grab a vegan burger at Nomoo or Hart House. Want a sweet snack? Choose from an array of vegan options at Sprinkles Cupcakes.
Mind you, the best part of Los Angeles's vegan food scene is the sheer diversity. When it comes to cuisine, you can travel the entire globe without ever leaving the city. Grab breakfast burritos followed by vegan Thai for lunch and Italian for dinner. Of course, we encourage you to save room for dessert. Happy Days Cafe serves up plant-based churros stuffed with guava marmalade or Oreos (a surprisingly vegan treat!).
San Francisco, California
San Francisco is known for leading the way with food trends, and vegan cuisine is no exception. The city has an impressive number of purely plant-based restaurants plus tons more establishments that offer vegan and vegetarian options. When it comes to the Bay Area's cuisine, variety is the spice of life. And just because we're talking vegan food, that mantra doesn't change. You can find everything from trendy vegan cafés and food trucks to upscale restaurants.
Shizan Vegan Sushi Bar & Izakaya is exactly as it sounds. While it might be hard to imagine sushi without fish, but these sushi masters work magic to create incredible rolls. Meanwhile, if you're celebrating a special occasion, take advantage of the city's unique fine dining options. Millennium is all about fancy plating and globally-inspired dishes while Greens has a more traditional vibe and overlooks the water.
If you have more of a niche craving, chances are, you'll find it here. Vegan dim sum in Chinatown? No problem. Veggie burritos in the mission? You've got options. And if you're curious to try San Francisco sourdough bread, go right ahead. Most sourdough breads are vegan-friendly. But if you do go in search of sourdough, avoid the tourist trap of Fisherman's Wharf.
Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon is not only one of the best vegan destinations in America, but the entire world. It consistently tops the charts as one of the most vegan-friendly cities, and Happy Cows ranked it sixth internationally. This vegan mapping app registered 574 vegan-friendly establishments in the city center alone, which includes 53 entirely vegan restaurants and 102 vegan businesses.
It's safe to say Portland doesn't just accommodate vegans, it celebrates them. So, if you prefer to keep it purely plant-based, you've got your pick of the litter, from comfort food to international cuisine. The Vtopia restaurant and cheese shop is a cozy spot serving up dairy-free cheeses. It's hard to do plant-based cheese well, but this place nails it with its caramelized onion Camembert and aged white cheddar. Meanwhile, the Sweet Pea Bakery offers decadent cakes and pies you wouldn't guess were vegan. And, for a fancier affair, Astera is a renowned restaurant focusing on locally-farmed and seasonal produce.
The city prides itself on inclusivity, sustainability, and locally-sourced ingredients. So even if you're not at an exclusively plant-based restaurant, you're likely to find vegan-friendly items on the menu. The famous Voodoo Doughnuts has vegan options like Raised Glazed and Maple Cream, along with the aptly named Dirt doughnut, which is topped with vanilla cream and a mound of crumbled cookies. And finally, it wouldn't feel right to not include some of Portland's street eats, with vegan options available at Planted PDX and Cartopia.