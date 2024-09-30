The 5 Best Foodie Destinations In America For Vegans

There's never been a better time to be vegan. As veganism becomes increasingly popular, more and more cities are taking note. They're noticing a significant market opportunity for these individuals, and hey, why not capitalize on this? In a good way, of course! Ultimately, it's a win-win. Foodie establishments expand their audience and vegans can enjoy the fruits of their labor — literally.

Ultimately, it's a vegan traveler's time to shine. Previously, it could be a hassle to find vegan-friendly restaurants while traveling. In many destinations, vegans had to modify every meal, confusing servers and never being entirely sure whether their meal was vegan or not. Now, in some spots, waitstaff are well-acquainted with the plant-based lifestyle. There are indicators on menus or entire sections dedicated to vegetarian and vegan cuisine. And, as these diets become more commonplace, more and more plant-based eateries are popping up nationwide.

With this said, not all destinations are well-equipped for vegans; some rely heavily on meat and other animal products. But if you love traveling and plant-based cuisine, we've got you covered. We've researched foodie blogs, vegan-focused websites, and online forums to determine the best places in America for vegans. In these 5 foodie destinations, you can have your vegan cake and eat it too, so get ready to pack those bags and that appetite!

