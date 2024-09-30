Discover An Under-The-Radar Natural Water Park At This Utah Lake With Red Rock Beauty
While Utah's 'Mighty Five' National Parks are great for an unforgettable road trip, you may want a more relaxed day in this pretty natural scene. As you head toward the southwest corner of the state, you'll find the beautiful Fire Lake Park in the city of Ivins. Surrounded by otherworldly red sandstone hills, the 1918 Ivins Reservoir was partitioned to create a four-acre recreational park in 2016. In this area, you can swim, paddle, and sun yourself to your heart's content with views that reach the otherworldly scenery of Snow Canyon State Park.
Travelers love visiting this lesser-known area. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "It is so much fun! My kids just love playing on the sandy beach making sand castles but the swimming is great." The best part about Fire Lake Park is that it's free and open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. Another reviewer on Yelp said, "It's fairly quiet and not overly busy. The park is kept tidy, and in general people are well-behaved here."
Everything to know about Fire Lake Park
Fire Lake Park is a little over 11 miles from the town of St. George and features plenty of facilities, including bathrooms, showers, a foot washer spray, and even two fields of grass for things like frisbee or soccer. There is a sandy beach for water activities, but you'll have to bring your own equipment — non-motorized vehicles like paddle boards and kayaks are allowed. There isn't a lot of shade, so some people bring their own tents. That said, there is no camping or overnight stays, and you can't bring your dogs. Fresh water is brought in from Gunlock Reservoir, with a spillway to keep it clean; however, it's important to note that there is no lifeguard on duty. To enjoy a stroll, there is also a nice path around the water.
There is a free parking area, but when it fills up, the park is closed to new visitors. It's a good idea to get there early in the day, especially if you go during the crowded summer season. Bring lunch or dinner to eat at the designated food areas, and stay until sunset to admire the dreamy red hills. When you're done at the reservoir, head to this little-known Utah island for hiking and wildlife.