Discover An Under-The-Radar Natural Water Park At This Utah Lake With Red Rock Beauty

While Utah's 'Mighty Five' National Parks are great for an unforgettable road trip, you may want a more relaxed day in this pretty natural scene. As you head toward the southwest corner of the state, you'll find the beautiful Fire Lake Park in the city of Ivins. Surrounded by otherworldly red sandstone hills, the 1918 Ivins Reservoir was partitioned to create a four-acre recreational park in 2016. In this area, you can swim, paddle, and sun yourself to your heart's content with views that reach the otherworldly scenery of Snow Canyon State Park.

Travelers love visiting this lesser-known area. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "It is so much fun! My kids just love playing on the sandy beach making sand castles but the swimming is great." The best part about Fire Lake Park is that it's free and open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. Another reviewer on Yelp said, "It's fairly quiet and not overly busy. The park is kept tidy, and in general people are well-behaved here."