This Unique California Lighthouse Is Rich With History And Considered A Big Sur Gem

To explore California's striking coast on a road trip, you'll want to head straight for Highway 1. The epic sweep of coastline between Santa Barbara to Monterey traverses through Big Sur, which has always been a favorite for outdoor-loving travelers in the state and beyond. The rocky environment provides challenges by land and sea (as this Big Sur beach with a horrifying nickname attests), so Point Sur is a lifesaver for ships that sail too close to the shoreline.

Since 1889, the Point Sur Lightstation has been mitigating dangerous fog atop the wild beauty of the peninsula, rising 361 feet above the Pacific. Until 1974, lighthouse keepers lived on Point Sur with their families full-time; today, the lights are automated and serviced by the U.S. Coast Guard. It's located about 21 miles south of the small coastal town Carmel-by-the-Sea.

On Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays, you can take a three-hour, docent-led tour of the historic site. As the elevation rises and the wind picks up, you'll have to hike up two stairways, so wear layers and good walking shoes to stay comfortable and warm. Advance reservations are not accepted; the journeys are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. In the summer, moonlight tours are offered on select Saturdays, and other special expeditions and events are held throughout the year.

