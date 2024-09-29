The Gorgeous California Farm Where You Can Pick Your Own Sunflowers This Fall

Fall is upon us, and it's officially spooky season. It's time to get out your sweaters and fall decorations, polish up your pumpkin-carving skills, and prepare for the cozier months. However, that doesn't mean you have to give up lovely flowers just yet! If you live in Southern California or even if you're just out for a visit, there is a place you can go to enjoy flowers and the perks of fall despite the fact that the East Coast gets more spectacular fall foliage. Fall festivals and pumpkin farms are all over America, but one farm in San Diego has a feature you're going to love. At Pumpkin Station's Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm, you can pick your own sunflowers.

The Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm in Escondido is around 30 miles north of San Diego International Airport, and it's got everything you need for a fall outing. The farm provides you with the shears you need to clip your own sunflowers, and you'll only be charged $2 per stem. It's open for the 2024 season and runs through Halloween. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until October 10 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 11 through the end of the month. That's not the only thing you can do there. There are autumn activities for all ages.