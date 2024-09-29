The Gorgeous California Farm Where You Can Pick Your Own Sunflowers This Fall
Fall is upon us, and it's officially spooky season. It's time to get out your sweaters and fall decorations, polish up your pumpkin-carving skills, and prepare for the cozier months. However, that doesn't mean you have to give up lovely flowers just yet! If you live in Southern California or even if you're just out for a visit, there is a place you can go to enjoy flowers and the perks of fall despite the fact that the East Coast gets more spectacular fall foliage. Fall festivals and pumpkin farms are all over America, but one farm in San Diego has a feature you're going to love. At Pumpkin Station's Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm, you can pick your own sunflowers.
The Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm in Escondido is around 30 miles north of San Diego International Airport, and it's got everything you need for a fall outing. The farm provides you with the shears you need to clip your own sunflowers, and you'll only be charged $2 per stem. It's open for the 2024 season and runs through Halloween. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until October 10 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 11 through the end of the month. That's not the only thing you can do there. There are autumn activities for all ages.
Celebrating fall at the Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm
The Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm has thousands of sunflowers to choose from, and cutting them yourself is a great family activity. Even better, parking and admission are free. You can even bring your dog on a leash. There is a tractor hayride that runs every 15 minutes over the farm, as well as a petting zoo with farm animals waiting to be greeted. You can select pumpkins priced by size and explore a corn maze. Each activity, including the hayride, corn maze, petting zoo, and children's train ride, costs $5 per person. You can even bring your own outside food. However, it's important to know tickets cannot be purchased from their website and are only available in person at the farm.
We've also got a few tips to keep your freshly cut sunflowers alive once you bring them home. First, remove any leaves below the water in the vase of your choosing, and cut a few centimeters off the stems. It's a good idea to keep them out of direct sunlight (as odd as that sounds). If a leaf dies, remove it and ensure the plant is well-hydrated to support the weight of the blooms. You can also add a little sugar and/or lemon juice or a tablespoon of vinegar to the water to keep them from looking worn. Keep them in a cool room if you can, which will keep them fresher.