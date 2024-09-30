One Of California's Best Pumpkin Patches Is An Instagrammable San Diego Beauty
If you're looking to bring some festive fall photos to your Instagram, San Diego just might be the perfect place for you. Not only does it have some of the best Southern California beaches — which are still going to be warm and sunny even in autumn and winter — but the city is also home to the Goff Family Pumpkin Patch, which is an Instagram-ready autumn destination. In Liberty Station, not far from the San Diego Bay, the pumpkin patch is a relative newcomer to the city's autumn harvest scene — the fall squash-selling business opened in 2022 and has returned every year since. It's already become a beloved destination.
The Goff Family Pumpkin Patch will help you celebrate autumn with the vibrant oranges, whites, yellows, and greens of over 10,000 pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and varieties. There are pumpkin, hay bale, and corn stalk backdrops perfect for taking Instagram-worthy autumn selfies, and the patch has games to play like miniature pumpkin checkers. October weather in San Diego will be perfect, too — highs top out around 75 degrees Fahrenheit and don't drop far below the mid-50s.
If you really want to make a day of it at Goff Family Pumpkin Patch, bring your own food to have a picturesque picnic, and on weekends, you can get beer and wine from the Tap Truck. You can also book a three-hour private event here, for groups of up to 16 people. And you don't have to leave your four-legged family members at home — dogs are welcome here, so long as they're on a leash.
Goff Family Pumpkin Patch is free and family-friendly
There's no cost for entry to the Goff Family Pumpkin Patch, and you can't say that about every pumpkin patch in San Diego. If you want to take a pumpkin home, however, it will cost you. The mini pumpkins cost about $4, and prices top out at under $30 for "Cinderella" and "Fairytale" specialty pumpkins and the patch's largest classic orange pumpkins. The patch also has fall-themed gifts, like candles, for sale. This year, the patch is open through Halloween on Sunday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Autumn is a hard season to celebrate in sunny California, and while you can certainly visit theme parks with Halloween experiences or go to a late-night scary movie, it's difficult to capture the magic of a crisp autumn day and the beautiful changing leaves. A visit to a pumpkin patch is a family-friendly fall classic activity for a reason, and San Diego's Goff Family Pumpkin Patch is one of the best. You'll be sure to make some core memories and get some great pics. For more San Diego fall fun, check out the Pumpkin Station's Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm as well.