One Of California's Best Pumpkin Patches Is An Instagrammable San Diego Beauty

If you're looking to bring some festive fall photos to your Instagram, San Diego just might be the perfect place for you. Not only does it have some of the best Southern California beaches — which are still going to be warm and sunny even in autumn and winter — but the city is also home to the Goff Family Pumpkin Patch, which is an Instagram-ready autumn destination. In Liberty Station, not far from the San Diego Bay, the pumpkin patch is a relative newcomer to the city's autumn harvest scene — the fall squash-selling business opened in 2022 and has returned every year since. It's already become a beloved destination.

The Goff Family Pumpkin Patch will help you celebrate autumn with the vibrant oranges, whites, yellows, and greens of over 10,000 pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and varieties. There are pumpkin, hay bale, and corn stalk backdrops perfect for taking Instagram-worthy autumn selfies, and the patch has games to play like miniature pumpkin checkers. October weather in San Diego will be perfect, too — highs top out around 75 degrees Fahrenheit and don't drop far below the mid-50s.

If you really want to make a day of it at Goff Family Pumpkin Patch, bring your own food to have a picturesque picnic, and on weekends, you can get beer and wine from the Tap Truck. You can also book a three-hour private event here, for groups of up to 16 people. And you don't have to leave your four-legged family members at home — dogs are welcome here, so long as they're on a leash.

