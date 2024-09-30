California's Most Bizarre Mansion Is A Very Mysterious, Supposedly Haunted Destination

Sarah Winchester married into the Winchester family, which had made a massive fortune from the invention of the Winchester rifle. In 1866, William and Sarah Winchester had a daughter, Annie, who died at just six weeks old. William died of tuberculosis in 1881, leaving Sarah much of the Winchester fortune. She moved to California for the sake of her health and bought an eight-room farmhouse in 1886, which she dubbed Llanada Villa. The Winchester widow poured over $5 million into the Queen Anne Revival-style house over the next 36 years, designing rooms herself and overseeing the construction. Work only stopped when Sarah died in 1922 — some stories say the workers didn't even finish hammering in the nails they'd been working on once they heard the news of her passing.

Rumors flew as to why Sarah continued to expand the home in odd ways. One oft-repeated story is that she was reportedly devastated about the deaths of her family and spoke to a medium, who told her that she was cursed by all those who were killed by a Winchester rifle. To keep the spirits from getting to her the way she thought they had gotten to her husband and daughter, Sarah decided to keep building her house in an unpredictable way to try and confuse and trap them.

As to whether or not the Winchester Mystery House is haunted, people have reported seeing shadowy figures and hearing unexpected footsteps. Some stories say that the ghosts of workers continue to haunt the home. Due to the rumors of supernatural activity and the house's unusual design, paranormal investigators have long been interested in the house.

