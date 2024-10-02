The World's Longest Corn Maze Is A Midwest Must-Visit Near Chicago For Lovers Of Fall Fun

Enjoying a warm slice of apple pie. Carving a jack-o'-lantern. Getting lost in a corn maze. Is any picturesque fall complete without these timeless activities for all ages? If you're looking for the perfect autumn afternoon but can't make it to any of the best places for fall foliage in the U.S., you and your family won't want to miss heading to quiet Spring Grove, Illinois for the chance to explore The Richardson Adventure Farm, where they're believed to have the largest corn maze in the world.

The maze is made up of four different challenges, not just one enormous maze, so you'll get thoroughly lost in 10 miles of confusing crops. It was designed by master puzzler Shawn Stollworthy in conjunction with his team of artists, and then carefully planted and maintained according to plans that began in the springtime. This year, the overhead view, which you can see from a 50-foot observation tower, honors John Deere and includes an image of his face and the steel plow he invented. John Richardson, of Richardson Adventure Farm told Fox 32 Chicago that thanks to summer rains, the corn is between 9 and 10 feet high throughout the maze. There's no chance of seeing over the top — except from three 8-foot-tall lookouts designed to give you a peek over the corn to help you find your way out.

