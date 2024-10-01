This Underrated East Coast City Has One Of America's Best Little Italy Neighborhoods

Providence's bustling Little Italy in Federal Hill is an Italian food lover's dream. You can enjoy traditional delicacies from any number of the neighborhood's pastry shops, but one stop has to be the Scialo Bros. Bakery, which has been in business for over 100 years. Definitely try a Naples-style pastry called a sfogliatella.

There are a number of restaurants worth visiting. Rhode Island is home to some of the country's oldest restaurants, so it should come as no surprise that some Italian businesses in Federal Hill go back centuries. The oldest in the neighborhood are Camille's and Angelo's, which opened in 1914 and 1924, respectively. Camille's is a great place to try traditional dishes like baccala. At Angelo's, nothing is more famous than the meatball and french fries dish. Pizza lovers craving a slice need to swing by Caserta Pizza to get a fix.

The neighborhood also hosts a number of specialty Italian food stores. One that you need to check out is Venda Ravioli, where you can pick up everything from homemade pasta sauce to pizza. It even has an on-site espresso bar where you can also buy a gelato if you need to cool down on a hot day.

