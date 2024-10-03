The Lesser-Known Tip To Save Money On Wine While You Cruise That Changes The Game

Seasoned cruisers know the deal: If you're going to have fun at sea, you've got to pony up for booze. Okay, maybe it's not mandatory, but plenty of people love to get their buzz on while they're drifting in the middle of the ocean. And why not? It's still a holiday, and nothing can make you feel like you're on a vacation quite like a cocktail in hand. According to data from Cruiseline, passengers consume an impressive amount of alcohol — an average of almost five drinks a day and $34 spent per cruiser, with around 62,000 drinks being guzzled over a week-long sailing. That's a whole lot of overpriced margaritas and rum punches! But if you want to get what they call "ship-faced" without draining your wallet, there's a trick that not many may know: buy a bottle of wine instead of ordering drink after drink.

Sure, there are ways to snag a free drink here and there (hello, happy hour), but drink packages often aren't worth the splurge. With your own bottle, you've got booze on tap almost whenever you want it — no waiting for happy hour or hitting the bar every time you want a refill. Didn't finish the bottle? No worries. Your server will happily save it for later or bring it to you at another venue if you request it. While wine prices onboard mirror those at restaurants — ranging from $30 to several hundred dollars per bottle — it's still more cost-effective than paying $10 to $15 per glass. So, if you don't want to spend your cruise vacation budgeting every sip, buying your own bottle is the way to go.

