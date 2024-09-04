The Unexpected Type Of Water You May Not Realize You're Drinking While On A Cruise

When you're relaxing on the high seas with iced refreshing water in hand and the sounds of crashing waves lulling you into a much-needed peace, it's easy to forget about all the questions you may still have about the cruising experience. Is there enough food for everyone? What if a storm hits? How many bottles of rum can you get through customs? They may try to break your calm, but the scent of salty oceanic air blows them away. Then, you bring the glass to your lips, and as the chilled aqua quenches your thirst, you have a pressing thought — how is there tap water on the cruise ship, and how does it not run out?

These massive, illustrious vessels are true wonders of science, capable of carrying thousands of people across rough waters while dishing out daily entertainment, fine dining, and large buffets. Surely, there must be a massive tank of fresh drinking water, right? Technically, yes, there are water tanks aboard most cruise ships. Some have containers large enough to store nearly 500,000 gallons of water. The catch is that you don't drink from those tanks. While it's not universal across all cruise ships, the water already on the vessel (and refilled at some ports) is used for all other purposes besides quenching your thirst. Your drinking water is desalinated, and it typically comes from a much more abundant source: The very ocean you're traveling across.

