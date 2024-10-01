Europe's Most-Visited Zoo Is A World-Renowned Destination Famed For Diversity And Fun

Zoo Berlin is not only Europe's oldest zoo, it's also the most visited, with 3.8 million animal-watchers annually. The zoo itself dates to 1844, when it was home to some of the wild animals donated by King Friedrich Wilhelm IV from his private collection, Tiergarten. That even predates Paris' oldest amusement park, flush with similar royal involvement. Today, the zoo is home to nearly 19,000 animals representing more than 1,000 species and includes an aquarium, which was added in 1913. Only 91 of the animals in the zoo survived the bombings of Berlin at the end of World War II, but the post-war years saw Zoo Berlin begin to breed endangered animals and flourish into one of the most diversely populated zoos in the world.

Zoo Berlin, at Hardenbergplatz 8 next to the combined U-bahn, S-bahn and train station Zoologischer Garten, is open every day of the year at 9 a.m. Its winter hours are October 28 – February 25, when it closes at 4:30 p.m., with last admissions at 3:30 p.m. During its summer season, from March 25 – September 22, it closes at 6:30pm, and at all other times of year, it closes at 6 p.m.; last admissions are at 5 p.m. Tickets for the combined zoo and aquarium, when booked online, are available for adults for €24, with school kids paying €11; children four and under get in free, but you must book a free ticket online. Tickets bought on-site will cost more.