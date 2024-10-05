One Of The 'Top 10 Destination Restaurants' In America Is A Seafood Haven On Delaware's Coast
When choosing your next travel destination, what factors are most important? Do you pay attention to the natural scenery, the array of attractions, or tourist-friendly activities? For some, the culinary scene is a compelling reason to visit any locale, whether it's a European vacation or a cruise ship to a tropical paradise.
If you had to guess where to find one of the best seafood restaurants on the East Coast, you might guess a state like Florida, South Carolina, or New York. However, Delaware has one of the "top 10 destination restaurants" (according to Attache magazine) called Bluecoast Seafood Grill and Raw Bar in Bethany Beach. This place is so good that the owners (SoDel Concepts) decided to build a second location just up DE-1 N in Rehoboth Beach.
For seafood lovers, the idea of booking a vacation simply because of a restaurant's venerated status may seem a bit outlandish. But once you've sampled some of the best-selling dishes at Bluecoast, you may wonder why you didn't plan your trip even sooner. So, let's break out our lobster bibs and uncover what makes Bluecoast a destination in its own right.
Taking a tour of Bluecoast's seafood-heavy menu
As any seafood aficionado will tell you, not all dishes are created equal. On one side are those who love shellfish, such as crab legs, lobster claws, and shrimp by the pound (or bucket). On the other side are those who love fish filets, particularly when they're dripping with lemon juice and butter. Fortunately, both types can indulge their senses and stomachs when visiting either Bluecoast location.
A quick glance at the starter menu gives you a glimpse into the decadence you can expect when reserving a table. At the Bethany location, diners can sample dishes like crabby tots, classic conch chowder, and fried baby lobster tails. In Rehoboth, you can get peel-and-eat shrimp, fried calamari, or crab fries. Both restaurants also feature a raw bar where you can buy oysters individually or by the platter.
As for main courses, Bluecoast Bethany features decadent delights like lobster cavatappi, clams and spaghetti, or a good old-fashioned fish fry. At Rehoboth, shrimp is more heavily favored, as you can get it three ways: with grits, fried, or stuffed with crab. Also, just in case you're traveling with non-seafood lovers, there are alternative dishes like salads, burgers, or filet mignon (Bethany only). When comparing both menus, it's clear the Bethany location is almost all seafood, while Rehoboth has more landlubber-friendly items.
What else to do during your trip to Delaware
Depending on where you live, a vacation to Delaware's coastline may be a half-day jaunt or a full-service trip complete with air travel and a hotel stay. While lunch or dinner at Bluecoast may be worth the effort, a meal will only take a couple of hours out of your day. That begs the question, what else is there to do in either Bethany Beach or Rehoboth Beach?
Fortunately, the short answer is: a lot. In fact, you could plan an entire family-friendly weekend in Bethany Beach and not have enough time to hit everything on your list. Some highlights include the historic boardwalk, the Shore Fun Family Fun Center, or just strolling along Bethany's relaxing white sand.
But what about Rehoboth? Well, you can compare Rehoboth's historic boardwalk to Bethany's, or visit Funland and ride some old-fashioned carnival rides (like boats, bumper cars, and carousels). Funland is designed for younger attendees, so we highly recommend going if you have little ones in tow. Otherwise, Rehoboth is very friendly to outdoor enthusiasts, with multiple parks (like Cape Henlopen State Park), hiking trails, and fishing spots. If you're more into shopping, the city is home to outlet stores and quaint shopping malls, too.