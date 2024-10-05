One Of The 'Top 10 Destination Restaurants' In America Is A Seafood Haven On Delaware's Coast

When choosing your next travel destination, what factors are most important? Do you pay attention to the natural scenery, the array of attractions, or tourist-friendly activities? For some, the culinary scene is a compelling reason to visit any locale, whether it's a European vacation or a cruise ship to a tropical paradise.

Advertisement

If you had to guess where to find one of the best seafood restaurants on the East Coast, you might guess a state like Florida, South Carolina, or New York. However, Delaware has one of the "top 10 destination restaurants" (according to Attache magazine) called Bluecoast Seafood Grill and Raw Bar in Bethany Beach. This place is so good that the owners (SoDel Concepts) decided to build a second location just up DE-1 N in Rehoboth Beach.

For seafood lovers, the idea of booking a vacation simply because of a restaurant's venerated status may seem a bit outlandish. But once you've sampled some of the best-selling dishes at Bluecoast, you may wonder why you didn't plan your trip even sooner. So, let's break out our lobster bibs and uncover what makes Bluecoast a destination in its own right.

Advertisement