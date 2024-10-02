Discover The 'Birthplace Of Tourism' At One Of England's Oldest And Most Underrated Cities
Stray away from London's crowded attractions on your next trip across the pond and explore lesser-known sites instead. While England's Little Venice offers a relaxing, picturesque escape from the capital, many other towns boast fascinating histories and vibrant cultural centers. Leicester never seems to make it onto many people's maps, although it is touted as the 'birthplace of tourism' since the first railway excursion left the city's Campbell Street Station for Loughborough in 1841. Pay homage to the earliest leisure travelers on a visit to Leicester's historic sites, centers for the arts and sciences, and foodie hotspots.
Early and late summer are the best times to visit England for optimal weather, and Leicester is no different. Plan your trip between May and September for the best chance of sunny weather and seasonal activities. It only takes an hour by train to reach Leicester from London St Pancras station. Book a ticket well in advance to avoid surcharges and sold-out seats.
Leicester's role in English history
Around A.D. 47, the Romans placed the foundation stones that still run a few feet below the lanes of modern-day Leicester. They seized the land from the Corieltavi, a late Iron Age Celtic tribe who lived on the banks of the River Soar. The Jewry Wall is one of the largest remaining Roman masonry structures in Britain. It was part of a sizable complex of Roman Baths, a staple of the empire and a gathering point for the ancient inhabitants.
The most significant archaeological discovery in recent English history was also uncovered in Leicester. King Richard III, the last king of the House of York and a pivotal character in the War of the Roses, was found buried under a parking lot in 2012. It's possible to see the medieval king's new tomb in Leicester Cathedral, or you can visit the King Richard III Visitor Center to learn about his court, a bloody usurpation, and the fierce battles that characterized one of England's most interesting historical eras.
Leicester's modern culture
Beyond its ancient glory, modern Leicester has much to offer visitors. Lovers of the arts should head to the Curve Theatre to catch world-class productions, comedy performances, and musical acts. Travelers more inclined towards the sciences should take a visit to Britain's National Space Centre located in Leicester. Its six domes include hands-on activities that are fun for the whole family, along with an entrancing planetarium and galleries filled with rockets, satellites, and meteorite chunks.
Leicester's food scene has also been growing in recent years, filled with street eats and sweet treats inspired by traditional English flavors and the city's diverse population. Visit Tiny Bakery to grab a fresh fruit tart or buttery croissant to snack on as you stroll through the city, or try Indian street food-inspired dishes at Mowgli. If you've still got some classic British delicacies to cross off your list, head to Vicky's Chippy for fish and chips or a savory meat pie. You could also have a pint or three with the local barflies at The Old Horse. However, for serious culinary enthusiasts, Birmingham is considered an underrated foodie destination in the U.K.