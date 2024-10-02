Discover The 'Birthplace Of Tourism' At One Of England's Oldest And Most Underrated Cities

Stray away from London's crowded attractions on your next trip across the pond and explore lesser-known sites instead. While England's Little Venice offers a relaxing, picturesque escape from the capital, many other towns boast fascinating histories and vibrant cultural centers. Leicester never seems to make it onto many people's maps, although it is touted as the 'birthplace of tourism' since the first railway excursion left the city's Campbell Street Station for Loughborough in 1841. Pay homage to the earliest leisure travelers on a visit to Leicester's historic sites, centers for the arts and sciences, and foodie hotspots.

Early and late summer are the best times to visit England for optimal weather, and Leicester is no different. Plan your trip between May and September for the best chance of sunny weather and seasonal activities. It only takes an hour by train to reach Leicester from London St Pancras station. Book a ticket well in advance to avoid surcharges and sold-out seats.