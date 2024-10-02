One Of America's Best Eateries Serves Top-Notch Soul Food Near Houston, Texas

While Texas is known for its sweet Southern hospitality and unbelievable barbecue culture, it's not limited to its iconic pit bosses and brisket. Houston's delicious dining scene recently got a boost with a major nod from The New York Times' The Restaurant List 2024. Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe, the passion project restaurant that chef-owner Aaron Davis named after his grandmothers, earned a coveted spot on this list that calls out the top 50 restaurants in the country. The list includes a mix of both newer and already-established restaurants. Texas scored three entries on the list, including this soul food gem located near NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Advertisement

Chef Davis hails from Louisiana and has been perfecting the soul food offerings at Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe since its opening in 2015. Food writer and restaurant critic Priya Krishna described the eatery as showcasing "Southern cooking that embodies all the delights this planet has to offer." Located on NASA Road in Seabrook, Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plus, once you're done stuffing your face, you're just under an hour away from Galveston, one of the most charming beach towns in America, where you can relax on the beach and digest.