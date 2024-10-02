One Of America's Best Eateries Serves Top-Notch Soul Food Near Houston, Texas
While Texas is known for its sweet Southern hospitality and unbelievable barbecue culture, it's not limited to its iconic pit bosses and brisket. Houston's delicious dining scene recently got a boost with a major nod from The New York Times' The Restaurant List 2024. Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe, the passion project restaurant that chef-owner Aaron Davis named after his grandmothers, earned a coveted spot on this list that calls out the top 50 restaurants in the country. The list includes a mix of both newer and already-established restaurants. Texas scored three entries on the list, including this soul food gem located near NASA's Johnson Space Center.
Chef Davis hails from Louisiana and has been perfecting the soul food offerings at Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe since its opening in 2015. Food writer and restaurant critic Priya Krishna described the eatery as showcasing "Southern cooking that embodies all the delights this planet has to offer." Located on NASA Road in Seabrook, Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plus, once you're done stuffing your face, you're just under an hour away from Galveston, one of the most charming beach towns in America, where you can relax on the beach and digest.
A taste of Southern comfort food at Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe
Since Houston (and especially Seabrook) is a pretty underrated foodie destination in America, this accolade may have just put the city on the map. While New York Times writer Priya Krishna puts high praise on the restaurant's soul food standouts like gumbo, cornbread, and fried catfish "so long it barely fits the plate," the restaurant's menu reads like an encyclopedia of Southern favorites. While the menu is somewhat limited, the eatery's website explains this because each dish is prepped and cooked by chef Aaron Davis. You won't find us complaining about that home-cooked attention to detail.
Aside from the dishes mentioned in the New York Times review, the menu tantalizes with appetizers like pork rinds, fried cheese curds and red gravy. Mains hit all the classics like red beans a rice, chicken and waffles, and a New Orleans hot chicken sandwich. They can be paired with a plethora of Southern sides — we're talking collard greens, fried plantains, black-eyed peas, and candied sweet potatoes. Also, most of the side dishes are vegetarian and pork-free, which is good news for Southern food lovers who don't dine on swine. The restaurant also features daily specials, which are listed on the chalk wall in the dining room.