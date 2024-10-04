Rick Steves' Favorite Country In Europe Is No Secret

For those of us seeking an authentic peek into Italian life, there are scores of squares where visitors can experience the beauty of these interactions for themselves. Of course, the most famous that come to mind are Rome's Piazza de Trevi, where the Trevi Fountain is located, or the Piazza de Spagna, home of the illustrious Spanish Steps. If you're hoping for something a bit more local and less crowded, try visiting Campo de' Fiori, a famous flower market in Rome.

Outside of the capital city, the Piazza San Marco in Venice is a worthwhile destination. Admittedly, it is a major tourist draw given its centrality to the city's famous landmarks, but somehow, the magic that Steves describes is still very much present. Similarly, Bologna's Piazza Nettuno boasts the stunning Fountain of Neptune. For a truly underrated piazza with all of the buzzing life that Steves admires, be sure to take a trip to Lucca in Tuscany. Often overshadowed by its big sister, Florence, Lucca is a stunning medieval city with the historic Piazza dell'Anfiteatro, the site of an ancient amphitheater that turned into a medieval marketplace.

There are some practical hiccups about hanging out in a piazza, like the costly tourist trap restaurants near monuments and attractions. However, the whole point of spending time there is to let go of some of those stresses and simply enjoy where you are and who you are with. As Steves passionately describes, "It's young people, old people, romantic couples, people with babies, poor people, rich people — everybody's out licking their ice cream cones and checking in." Not everyone agrees with Steves, as travel guru Samantha Brown considers Italian piazzas some of the most overrated destinations in the world.

