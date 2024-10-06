Alabama's Seafood Capital Is A Sleepy, Wildly Underrated Town On The Gorgeous Gulf Coast

If you want to plan a trip to a southern bayou, where you can indulge yourself in some of the best Gulf Coast seafood possible, you might assume that Louisiana is your best bet. After all, cities like Lafayette and the underrated, authentic Lake Charles are well-known for having incredible food and culture, and they're practically right next to the Gulf of Mexico.

Advertisement

However, much like Bay St. Louis in Mississippi, Alabama is home to one of the coolest, tastiest, and most underrated small towns in the South. Bayou la Batre (pronounced Bye-yoo la Bat-tree) is a name that might sound familiar if you're a fan of the movie "Forrest Gump" (it's where his friend Bubba lived). However, outside of the film, few southern visitors — and perhaps even residents — know about this hidden gem.

But if you're a fan of Gulf Coast seafood (like shrimp, oysters, clams, and mussels), then you must make a pilgrimage to this corner of Alabama. What it lacks in population and big city infrastructure, it more than makes up for with a delicious meal. Bring your bibs and see what Bayou la Batre is all about.

Advertisement