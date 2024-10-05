Paddle Through This Historic Tennessee Waterway For Garnet Leaves And Sapphire Waters

The historic Tennessee River Gorge, also known as the Tennessee River Blueway or the "Grand Canyon of Tennessee," is an impressive stretch of the river that winds its way through the mountains just outside of Chattanooga. This pristine 27-mile-long section is framed by towering cliffs and mountains that rise to around 1,800 feet — the highest along the entire 652-mile length of the Tennessee River. The Gorge is believed to have begun forming around 200 million years ago, with the water erosion creating the cliffs that now frame it on either side as well as its many caverns and caves along the way. Known for its unspoiled natural beauty, this area offers some of the most dramatic vistas in the region, especially for leaf peepers.

As autumn rolls in, the Gorge transforms into a kaleidoscope of garnet, amber, and golden colors, creating a camera-worthy contrast against its sapphire-blue waters. And what better way to take in the seasonal beauty than right from the water? Paddling through this peaceful waterway offers not only a chance to soak in the vibrant fall foliage but also to experience the rich history of a region once traveled by Native American tribes.

Parts of the river were nicknamed by early settlers for their treacherous features, which explains why some locals call the area the Suck, the Boiling Pot, the Skillet, and the Pan. However, it's perfectly safe for beginner paddlers to hit the waters around TRG Island, where they move at a gentle pace of 1 mile per hour.

