Paddle Through This Historic Tennessee Waterway For Garnet Leaves And Sapphire Waters
The historic Tennessee River Gorge, also known as the Tennessee River Blueway or the "Grand Canyon of Tennessee," is an impressive stretch of the river that winds its way through the mountains just outside of Chattanooga. This pristine 27-mile-long section is framed by towering cliffs and mountains that rise to around 1,800 feet — the highest along the entire 652-mile length of the Tennessee River. The Gorge is believed to have begun forming around 200 million years ago, with the water erosion creating the cliffs that now frame it on either side as well as its many caverns and caves along the way. Known for its unspoiled natural beauty, this area offers some of the most dramatic vistas in the region, especially for leaf peepers.
As autumn rolls in, the Gorge transforms into a kaleidoscope of garnet, amber, and golden colors, creating a camera-worthy contrast against its sapphire-blue waters. And what better way to take in the seasonal beauty than right from the water? Paddling through this peaceful waterway offers not only a chance to soak in the vibrant fall foliage but also to experience the rich history of a region once traveled by Native American tribes.
Parts of the river were nicknamed by early settlers for their treacherous features, which explains why some locals call the area the Suck, the Boiling Pot, the Skillet, and the Pan. However, it's perfectly safe for beginner paddlers to hit the waters around TRG Island, where they move at a gentle pace of 1 mile per hour.
Plan your Tennessee River Gorge paddle for the perfect fall experience
To make the most of your paddle through the historic Tennessee River Gorge during the fall, timing is everything. Mid-to-late October is the best time for leaf peeping, as the area's unique elevation showcases a variety of vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows. There are plenty of guided tours for the best views and hidden gems along the way. Chattanooga Guided Adventures offers a guided kayak tour for taking in the fall foliage. Visitors can also rent a kayak for as low as $35, a canoe for $55, and boat and pontoon rentals are available. Frequent paddlers might want to invest in their own kayak — this best-selling Intex Explorer seats two and will cost you less than $200.
Managed by the Tennessee River Gorge Trust, the region is teeming with wildlife because of the group's conservation of more than 17,000 acres. Bird watchers will be smitten with the many feathered friends in the area, including Bald Eagles, Great Blue Herons, ospreys, and more. Plus, for more fall fun, take a day trip just under a two-hour drive away to Blue Ridge, Georgia, for a train ride to see the best of Georgia's fall foliage. Or check out one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, about a two-and-a-half hour drive away.
Nearby accommodations range from primitive camping to waterfront cabins, like the Pot Point Cabin managed by the TRG Trust, and upscale guesthouses like those at Tennessee River Place. After a day of paddling, consider exploring downtown Chattanooga, where charming attractions (including one of the best aquariums in America), local eateries, shopping, and more make it easy to unwind while still surrounded by natural beauty.