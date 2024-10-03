New York's Richest Town Is A Charming Area With Boutiques, Cafes, And Historic Sites
Less than an hour's train ride northeast of Manhattan lies the Tudor-style suburb of Scarsdale. The historic and beautiful New York town, which was settled in 1701, was a quiet farming hamlet and even the site of Revolutionary War battles until the railroad started transporting world-weary New Yorkers to the countryside in the mid-19th century. Blessed with a bucolic setting on the Bronx River, Scarsdale developed into a well-heeled suburban town over the following century as a village lined with elegant architecture, golf courses, and sprawling estates. Its prominence endures today: Stacker identified Scarsdale as New York's wealthiest town, with a median household income of $250,000 in 2022.
Scarsdale's quaint downtown of unique shops and sophisticated restaurants draws both locals and visitors alike. And outside of town, you can immerse yourself in the beautiful outdoors at nearby nature preserves with walking and biking trails, wildlife sanctuaries, waterfalls, and gardens. For easy access to New York City, the historic train station is right in town, so the Metro-North can whisk Scarsdale residents to and from the city within 50 minutes.
Where to shop and eat in Scarsdale
Dominated by the grand Tudor-style Harwood Building, the village of Scarsdale is dotted with chic boutiques that deserve a day of shopping. Holsten Jewelers, which was established in Vienna, Austria, in 1912, has a location in Scarsdale and offers a curated selection of jewelry, watches, and elegant gifts. Refined treasures also abound at Second Edition, where pre-owned clothing, shoes, and handbags from designers including Hermès, Gucci, and Prada can be discovered. And independent bookstore Bronx River Books boasts over 17,000 pieces of literature, as well as hosts writer's events and book clubs.
After an afternoon of shopping, dine at one of Scarsdale's beloved neighborhood eateries. The Michelin Guide identified Café Alaia as a Bib Gourmand pick for its refined Italian cuisine inside a chic trattoria space. The 808 Bistro, a top-rated restaurant in town, offers authentic Italian classics, such as pastas, fish, and steaks in a convivial setting. A short drive away is Eastchester Fish Gourmet, renowned for its seafood, including a bountiful raw bar selection of oysters, clams, and shrimp.
Nature and historic sites in Scarsdale
Established in 1925, The Bronx River Parkway Reservation is Westchester County's oldest park and spans over 800 acres along the Bronx River. Don't miss the Scarsdale Falls, best viewed from the crossing Tooley bridge, located just steps from the Scarsdale train station. Throughout the reservation, you can bike, hike, and fish in warmer months and cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter. The park is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Popular with families is Greenburgh Nature Center, a 33-acre preserve and manor house. With five easy nature trails, a replica Native American wigwam, barnyard, birds of prey sanctuary, gardens, and meadows, this peaceful retreat will keep children entertained for hours. The grounds of the nature center are free to access and open daily. Inside the Manor House are animal exhibits and a greenhouse. The Manor House is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $7 to enter.
A drive through Scarsdale will reveal the town's historic homes and buildings that date to the town's early days. Just a few blocks from the Scarsdale station is the Cudner-Hyatt House, an 18th-century farmhouse that is one of the oldest standing homes. Not far is the Scarsdale Woman's Club, set in a grand 19th-century manor on four acres that now hosts community events and fundraisers. The Junior League of Central Westchester is housed in the historic Wayside Cottage, which has stood in Scarsdale since the early 1700s and once served as newspaper headquarters and the town library. Today, Wayside Cottage can be toured to learn about its centuries-old history.