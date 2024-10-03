New York's Richest Town Is A Charming Area With Boutiques, Cafes, And Historic Sites

Established in 1925, The Bronx River Parkway Reservation is Westchester County's oldest park and spans over 800 acres along the Bronx River. Don't miss the Scarsdale Falls, best viewed from the crossing Tooley bridge, located just steps from the Scarsdale train station. Throughout the reservation, you can bike, hike, and fish in warmer months and cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter. The park is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Popular with families is Greenburgh Nature Center, a 33-acre preserve and manor house. With five easy nature trails, a replica Native American wigwam, barnyard, birds of prey sanctuary, gardens, and meadows, this peaceful retreat will keep children entertained for hours. The grounds of the nature center are free to access and open daily. Inside the Manor House are animal exhibits and a greenhouse. The Manor House is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $7 to enter.

A drive through Scarsdale will reveal the town's historic homes and buildings that date to the town's early days. Just a few blocks from the Scarsdale station is the Cudner-Hyatt House, an 18th-century farmhouse that is one of the oldest standing homes. Not far is the Scarsdale Woman's Club, set in a grand 19th-century manor on four acres that now hosts community events and fundraisers. The Junior League of Central Westchester is housed in the historic Wayside Cottage, which has stood in Scarsdale since the early 1700s and once served as newspaper headquarters and the town library. Today, Wayside Cottage can be toured to learn about its centuries-old history.

