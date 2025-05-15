A Village Hidden In New York's Hudson Valley Is A Cute Riverside Gem With Hillside Views And Quaint Shops

Located only an hour by train from Midtown Manhattan, this quiet town is a hidden gem filled with cafes, shops, and charm in the middle of the Hudson Valley. Ossining sits on the eastern shore of the Hudson River, sharing the area with similarly small, idyllic villages, including Sleepy Hollow, a cozy town that has plenty of charm and a paranormal legacy. In addition to water views, Ossining's historic downtown center offers a mix of nature, history, and independent shops to enjoy.

Built into the hills of the Hudson Valley, you'll get great views of the river from the town and its surrounding parks. Hiking is a great way to take in the local scenery, whether you try the Croton Aqueduct Trail or head to Teatown. If staying in town until sunset, finding a restaurant with outdoor seating or a view is highly recommended by past visitors (3 Westerly and The Boathouse are two solid options for dinner near the river) or, if you aren't feeling a meal, you can always plant yourself near the river at one of Ossining's many parks.

Ossining is easily accessible from the city and nearby suburbs by car. Public street parking, as well as parking at hiking trails, is readily available. It is possible to walk around town, but you may want the freedom of a car to travel around, particularly if you plan to stop elsewhere in the Hudson Valley or stay at a nearby hotel (maybe even one that claims to be America's oldest inn).