New York's Walkable Seaside Suburb An Hour Outside Manhattan Offers Charming Streets And Cute Antiques
Just an hour north of Manhattan, nestled along the scenic shores of Long Island Sound, Larchmont is a charming village that offers a delightful blend of coastal beauty, historic character, and small-town warmth. Located in Westchester County, Larchmont is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and overlooked small towns in New York. It also has a reputation for being one of the wealthiest suburbs in the country and is just a few miles away from Scarsdale, New York's richest town.
Originally home to the Siwanoy Algonquin tribe, the area transformed with the arrival of Dutch and British settlers in the 17th and 18th centuries. By the late 19th century, the village became a summer haven for affluent New Yorkers, thanks to the arrival of the New York and New Haven Railroad. Today, Larchmont is a hub of quaint boutiques, heritage architecture, and waterfront vistas, making it a perfect destination for those seeking a tranquil yet enriching getaway. Whether you're antiquing, strolling, or soaking up the scenery, Larchmont offers a refreshing escape just a short journey from Manhattan. Much like Yonkers, Larchmont is an underrated and safer alternative to a New York City vacation.
Larchmont, the heart of New York's antique culture
Larchmont's easy access from Manhattan makes it a go-to day trip for antique lovers. The two destinations are connected by transit on the Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line. Trains depart from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan and the journey typically takes about 35 to 40 minutes. For those traveling from abroad, the nearest major airport is Westchester County Airport (HPN), located approximately 15 miles north of Larchmont. By car, the distance from New York City is less than 25 miles, with ample street parking available in the village.
Larchmont's walkable downtown is a treasure trove for antique enthusiasts and boutique shoppers, offering vintage furniture, unique collectables, and curated home décor. The village's commitment to preserving its historic character is evident in the charming storefronts and well-maintained architecture. For some of the state's best finds, head to Dualities Antiques and Art. This impressive shop is home to a vast collection of antiques and fine art from the 18th century to mid-20th century, along with a few items that are several thousand years old. Chatsworth IV Antiques offers a curated selection of beautiful home decor items, such as shadow puppets and tapestries, providing unique pieces for discerning collectors. Clarke Auction Gallery runs popular monthly auctions in the center of Larchmont. Here you'll find a variety of ephemera catering to diverse tastes.
Destinations and dining in Larchmont, New York
The crown jewel of Larchmont is Manor Park, a 12-acre waterfront oasis with over 5,000 feet of shoreline along Long Island Sound, an estuary of the Atlantic Ocean. Visitors can enjoy walking paths, gazebos, and benches overlooking the scenery. It is one of the best spots in town to enjoy the sunset over the water. Manor Park also has a sandy beach with seasonal programs during the summer, including swimming lessons and beach yoga. For a taste of the region's history, take a walk past the Victorian-era homes in Larchmont Manor.
Downtown Larchmont is lined with excellent restaurants to discover. One local favorite is Heritage 147, an award-winning farm-to-table restaurant known for its comfort food and warm neighborhood setting. It also offers special deals and events, such as wine discounts on Wednesdays and monthly brunch with live music. Lenny's Seafood & Steakhouse is a beloved family-owned spot that prides itself on outstanding service and cuisine.
While Larchmont itself has limited hotel options, several accommodations are available in the neighboring city of New Rochelle. Standouts include Hotel NoMa, a sleek building with many amenities including an on-site restaurant and outdoor swimming pool. Also in New Rochelle is the Residence Inn, a large modern hotel with an outdoor pool. With its rich history and laid-back vibe, Larchmont offers a delightful escape from the urban grind. This walkable seaside suburb provides a perfect blend of relaxation and cultural enrichment on the Long Island coast.