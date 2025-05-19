New York's Walkable Seaside Suburb An Hour Outside Manhattan Offers Charming Streets And Cute Antiques

Just an hour north of Manhattan, nestled along the scenic shores of Long Island Sound, Larchmont is a charming village that offers a delightful blend of coastal beauty, historic character, and small-town warmth. Located in Westchester County, Larchmont is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and overlooked small towns in New York. It also has a reputation for being one of the wealthiest suburbs in the country and is just a few miles away from Scarsdale, New York's richest town.

Originally home to the Siwanoy Algonquin tribe, the area transformed with the arrival of Dutch and British settlers in the 17th and 18th centuries. By the late 19th century, the village became a summer haven for affluent New Yorkers, thanks to the arrival of the New York and New Haven Railroad. Today, Larchmont is a hub of quaint boutiques, heritage architecture, and waterfront vistas, making it a perfect destination for those seeking a tranquil yet enriching getaway. Whether you're antiquing, strolling, or soaking up the scenery, Larchmont offers a refreshing escape just a short journey from Manhattan. Much like Yonkers, Larchmont is an underrated and safer alternative to a New York City vacation.