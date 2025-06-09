Just An Hour North Of New York City, This Wooded Escape Mixes Timeless Charm With Modern Delights

If visitors look past the Manhattan skylines, past the towering skyscrapers and bustling sidewalks, another kind of New York unfolds, one where wooded hills replace glass towers and the chaos of the metropolis disappears into the quiet pulse of nature. Upstate New York, the lesser-known but long-revered side of New York, is known for its scenic beauty and rich history, and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, particularly amongst those who seek the sophistication of the big city alongside outdoor adventure. From the Adirondacks, New York's awe-inspiring mountain gateway to the outdoors, to the Hudson Valley's famous wine culture, which includes America's oldest winery, to the cozily-charming and artsy Catskills, upstate New York offers a refreshing contrast to the concrete jungle that is New York City.

Within this varied landscape, you'll find New Castle, a town in Westchester County that truly embodies the best of an upstate getaway. New Castle has been frequently overshadowed by more 'on-trend' upstate destinations, but has quietly established itself as a haven of wooded serenity and modern charm. Easily accessible from the city, this leafy town is the perfect escape for both nature lovers and history buffs.

Boutiques, cafes and modern restaurants set along Colonial-era architecture give this town a contemporary feel with a historic aura. Miles of nature trails offer the opportunity for wildlife watching, with the chance to retreat to city comforts at the end of the day. New Castle is a rural retreat with modern amenities.