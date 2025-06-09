Just An Hour North Of New York City, This Wooded Escape Mixes Timeless Charm With Modern Delights
If visitors look past the Manhattan skylines, past the towering skyscrapers and bustling sidewalks, another kind of New York unfolds, one where wooded hills replace glass towers and the chaos of the metropolis disappears into the quiet pulse of nature. Upstate New York, the lesser-known but long-revered side of New York, is known for its scenic beauty and rich history, and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, particularly amongst those who seek the sophistication of the big city alongside outdoor adventure. From the Adirondacks, New York's awe-inspiring mountain gateway to the outdoors, to the Hudson Valley's famous wine culture, which includes America's oldest winery, to the cozily-charming and artsy Catskills, upstate New York offers a refreshing contrast to the concrete jungle that is New York City.
Within this varied landscape, you'll find New Castle, a town in Westchester County that truly embodies the best of an upstate getaway. New Castle has been frequently overshadowed by more 'on-trend' upstate destinations, but has quietly established itself as a haven of wooded serenity and modern charm. Easily accessible from the city, this leafy town is the perfect escape for both nature lovers and history buffs.
Boutiques, cafes and modern restaurants set along Colonial-era architecture give this town a contemporary feel with a historic aura. Miles of nature trails offer the opportunity for wildlife watching, with the chance to retreat to city comforts at the end of the day. New Castle is a rural retreat with modern amenities.
New Castle, an unknown gem of upstate New York
This humble town was officially established in 1791 after European settlers came to the area and claimed independence from North Castle. The influence of the Quakers is still evident, particularly in the Chappaqua Historic District, with monuments such as the Chappaqua Friends Meeting House offering a glimpse into the area's past. The old railroad bridges and tree-lined carriage roads of New Castle remain in use today through festivals such as the annual summer Strawberry Festival, which is held at South Greeley.
If you're a nature lover, get ready to become obsessed with The Teatown Lake reservation that spans 1,000 acres and offers a network of trails through forestland and around the quiet lakes. The nature preserve and education center here is dedicated to conserving regional biodiversity and promoting environmental education.
Beyond its natural beauty, you can discover the region's history at the New Castle Historical Society, at the Horace Greeley House. With permanent and rotating exhibits, the museum has hosted all kinds of events, from genealogy workshops to 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War commemorations. Art lovers will enjoy The Art Closet Gallery, which exhibits work by regional artists. The nearby Katonah Museum of Art also offers thought-provoking exhibitions of contemporary and traditional art. Previous exhibitions include works by the likes of Jonathan Becker and Andy Warhol.
The New England Experience, just a trainride from NYC
Getting to New Castle is fairly easy from New York City. If arriving from abroad, it's best to travel to one of the city's airports (such as JFK International or LaGuardia International) and drive, but you can also arrive into Westchester County airport, which is only 12 miles from the town. For those without a car, the Metro-North Railroad's Harlem Line from NYC offers regular service from Grand Central Terminal to Chappaqua Station, with a commute time of approximately one hour.
Like much of upstate New York's small towns, New Castle also has a thriving culinary scene. A local favorite that has stood the test of time is Rocky's Millwood Deli, which has existed for 60 years and has mastered the art of the deli sandwich. Spaccarelli's is a more refined dining spot offering hearty, traditional Italian cuisine, the American way. Order the Salmon ai Carciofini, you won't be disappointed. Head to Le Jardin du Roi in Chappaqua for relaxed French Bistro classics such as Nicoise Salad, Ratatouille, and French-americana, like the French Onion Burger. For a true New England experience, the Quaker Hill Tavern is a must. The interior of this cozy pub has a dark wood beams, a roaring fireplace, and a wide selection of craft beers that'll make you feel as though you're in the heart of New England.
Overall, New Castle offers the perfect balance between rural charm, culinary excellence, and historical discovery. You won't believe you're just an hour from the metropolis at this leafy, wooded escape.