Fall Is The Perfect Time To Sleep In A Teepee At This Native Hot Spring Resort In Oregon

When it comes to a relaxing spa getaway, nothing truly beats a hot spring. While you may assume that you have to travel to a luxury destination like Tuscany to enjoy warm blue waters, the fact is that the United States has a number of hot spring resorts, like the unique Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas, for example.

Advertisement

Head to the Pacific Northwest, and nestled among the hills between Bend and Mount Hood in Oregon sits a remarkable native hot springs. The site of Kah-Nee-Tah Hot Springs Resort has been well-known for its relaxing and restorative properties, and thanks to a major renovation, the resort has become a world-class destination.

In addition to the natural hot spring, this resort has everything you could want for a weekend getaway. Horseback riding, a full-service spa, and gorgeous natural surroundings make this one of the best vacation options in the region. So, slip on your sandals, tie your bathrobe, and let's see what makes Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort so special.