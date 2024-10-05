Fall Is The Perfect Time To Sleep In A Teepee At This Native Hot Spring Resort In Oregon
When it comes to a relaxing spa getaway, nothing truly beats a hot spring. While you may assume that you have to travel to a luxury destination like Tuscany to enjoy warm blue waters, the fact is that the United States has a number of hot spring resorts, like the unique Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas, for example.
Head to the Pacific Northwest, and nestled among the hills between Bend and Mount Hood in Oregon sits a remarkable native hot springs. The site of Kah-Nee-Tah Hot Springs Resort has been well-known for its relaxing and restorative properties, and thanks to a major renovation, the resort has become a world-class destination.
In addition to the natural hot spring, this resort has everything you could want for a weekend getaway. Horseback riding, a full-service spa, and gorgeous natural surroundings make this one of the best vacation options in the region. So, slip on your sandals, tie your bathrobe, and let's see what makes Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort so special.
Getting to know Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort
Although the Kah-Nee-Ta resort has technically been around since the 1960s, it was closed from 2018 to 2023. Financial problems and a lack of tourist traffic caused the full-scale resort, which included a massive lodge, casino, and golf course, to shutter. Thanks to a $13 million investment from the Warm Springs tribe and a local businessman, Kirk Hanna, the hot springs portion of the resort reopened in July of 2023.
The history of Kah-Nee-Ta dates back to pre-American times, when the native tribal members would go to the hot spring for relaxation and rejuvenation. According to oral historians, the site was named after a woman called Xnitla, or "root digger." In the 1800s, the land was confiscated and sold by the U.S. government, and, in 1935, a businessman from Portland bought the hot springs for $35,000 to build a small-scale resort.
Fortunately, the tribe was able to reclaim its land in 1961 and start building a resort of its own. By 1964, the resort had swimming pools, a lodge, a stable for horseback riding, and a full-service restaurant. By the 1970s, the tribe expanded the lodge and added a full golf course and tennis courts. In 1995, they built the Indian Head Casino, but while the casino is still in operation, it's not part of the original resort site. Instead, guests have to drive about 20 minutes south to reach it.
Why is fall the best time to visit Kah-Nee-Ta?
While the hot springs are the main selling point of a trip to Kah-Nee-Ta, another highlight is sleeping in a teepee underneath the stars. Teepee site rentals often cost about $150 per night and can accommodate up to 10 people each. There are only 20 teepees on site, so it's best to reserve them well in advance. They come with a picnic table and access to shared laundry and bathrooms, but you have to supply pretty much everything else (including beds or sleeping bags).
Fall is an excellent time to come to Kah-Nee-Ta for several reasons. First, the area doesn't experience the same cold weather as other parts of Oregon. So, as the temperatures drop in Portland or Salem, Kah-Nee-Ta still remains relatively warm throughout autumn. Second, the drive to the resort is much prettier as you get to see the colorful leaves on your way in and out of the Warm Springs Reservation.
But besides camping in a teepee, what else is there to do at Kah-Nee-Ta? The newly renovated resort has hiking trails (although those aren't hard to find in Oregon), sports courts (including tennis, pickleball, and miniature golf), and a fantastic full-service restaurant. Plus, there's a river float option, where you can relax and let the river take your worries away. Even if you're not spending the night, you can get a day pass and get access to all that Kah-Nee-Ta has to offer.