France's Most Underrated University City Is An Oasis Of Art, Medieval Castles, And Shopping
The city of Angers, in France's Loire Valley, is a slice of perfection. This region is pretty much everything you imagine when you think about this elegant, refined European country, from eye-catching fairytale châteaux to rolling hills covered in vines. It's also one of travel expert Rick Steves' favorite places to bike in France. The surrounding cities overflow with quintessential French sophistication and style, as ancient historic castles rub shoulders with upscale boutiques and fine dining restaurants. The cities of Tours, Orleans, and Chinon might be more popular destinations for travelers exploring the Loire Valley, but Angers is an often-overlooked jewel of Western France. The chic, picturesque city is an oasis of art, history, and food that is well worth exploring.
Angers is the vibrant, shimmering, gorgeous heart of the Maine-et-Loire department of France, right on the western edge of the Loire Valley. It offers a wonderful yet surprisingly underrated combination of dramatic medieval architecture and bustling modernity. An exceptional, historic university has given the city a delightfully youthful atmosphere for centuries. Thanks to the large student population, innovation and ideas flow through the city, keeping it buzzing and vibrant.
Angers' history and culture
Angers occupies a fascinating place in the history of France and Western Europe. It was once the capital of the Anjou region, and today, this area's past is chronicled in the imposing form of the Château d'Angers, a gigantic medieval fortress that dominates the city's skyline. Alongside this looming masterpiece, the Cathédrale Saint-Maurice is a Romanesque and Gothic beauty with some of the best stained glass in France. But exploring Angers' former glory isn't just about its iconic landmarks. You can step back in time by strolling through the Doutre district, a charming village at the center of this modern city.
Angers has been a hub for arts and culture for centuries. A visit to the château gives you the chance to see the startlingly-named Apocalypse Tapestry, which outlines the history of France in the 14th century. This intricate marvel of delicate craftsmanship measures about 337 feet long and 14 feet wide, making it the world's largest medieval tapestry. You should also take the chance to explore the incredible fine art collections in the Musée des Beaux-Arts, as well as the exquisite sculptures in the Galerie David d'Angers.
Drinking, dining, and retail therapy in Angers
Angers isn't all art and history. There are plenty of more self-indulgent things to do in this bright, lively city. The city is the largest shopping destination in Maine-et-Loire and is a great spot for a little retail therapy. The Place du Ralliement is a great place to start, as it is the center of the social and cultural life of the city. It offers a wonderful selection of elegant boutiques and restaurants featuring high-fashion brands and regional delicacies.
It is practically illegal to visit any part of France without a thorough examination of the local cuisine. While Lyon is considered France's food capital, the Loire Valley was celebrated as a foodie destination by the Renaissance writer Rabelais in the 16th century, and not much has changed in the last 500 years. Angers' most recognizable icon is Cointreau, a sweet orange liqueur used in popular cocktails. Visit the Carré Cointreau just outside the center of town for a unique tasting experience at the original distillery. If you are looking to fill your belly beforehand, Angers has a variety of tasty specialties worth trying (just make sure to follow these rules to dine like a local). Head to Ciboule & Ciboulette for simple regional cooking; it is a great place to try poulet à l'angevine, a chicken dish served with a creamy sauce of wine and mushrooms. For fine dining, try the restaurant Sens, or head to Au Restau-Théâtre for an innovative take on the 'dinner-theater' concept.