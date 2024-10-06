France's Most Underrated University City Is An Oasis Of Art, Medieval Castles, And Shopping

The city of Angers, in France's Loire Valley, is a slice of perfection. This region is pretty much everything you imagine when you think about this elegant, refined European country, from eye-catching fairytale châteaux to rolling hills covered in vines. It's also one of travel expert Rick Steves' favorite places to bike in France. The surrounding cities overflow with quintessential French sophistication and style, as ancient historic castles rub shoulders with upscale boutiques and fine dining restaurants. The cities of Tours, Orleans, and Chinon might be more popular destinations for travelers exploring the Loire Valley, but Angers is an often-overlooked jewel of Western France. The chic, picturesque city is an oasis of art, history, and food that is well worth exploring.

Angers is the vibrant, shimmering, gorgeous heart of the Maine-et-Loire department of France, right on the western edge of the Loire Valley. It offers a wonderful yet surprisingly underrated combination of dramatic medieval architecture and bustling modernity. An exceptional, historic university has given the city a delightfully youthful atmosphere for centuries. Thanks to the large student population, innovation and ideas flow through the city, keeping it buzzing and vibrant.