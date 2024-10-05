New Jersey's Unsung Mountainous State Forest Must Be Its Prettiest Fall Foliage Destination
The East Coast is consistently ranked highest when it comes to offering some of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., and New Jersey is no exception. The state offers plenty of opportunities for leaf-peepers, attracting visitors from across the country as soon as autumn rolls around. Some of the most popular spots to view the changing colors can be found in New Jersey's parks and forests. Among the top-rated state parks according to AllTrails are Wawayanda State Park, Ringwood State Park, and Hacklebarney State Park, and all of these are as visitor-friendly as they are great for autumn foliage viewing. However there is a lesser-known state forest that offers equally stunning fall scenery with far fewer crowds.
Stokes State Forest is an unsung, breathtaking destination for fall foliage fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Each fall, this lush forested area transforms into a vibrantly colored landscape of autumnal hues. The forest is situated in northern New Jersey, 4 miles north of Branchville, the nearest town, and close to the Delaware Water Gap and the Pennsylvania border. Celebrate autumn by going to a New Jersey fall festival and then to Stokes State Forest. The forest offers the perfect combination of exploring the spectacular wild fall foliage and participating in a wide range of activities like camping, fishing, and hiking. With over 15,000 acres of woodland to explore, Stokes is a must-visit fall vacation destination.
The best fall foliage hikes in Stokes State Forest
Immerse yourself in the fall season by exploring some of Stokes State Forest's incredible hiking trails, which offer unparalleled fall foliage viewpoints and allow you to experience the natural landscape up close. The park boasts over 63 miles of hiking trails, spread across over 20 official routes, making it a paradise for hiking enthusiasts.
For sweeping views of the Sussex Country landscape, head to Sunrise Mountain. From the park office, you can take several trails to get to the summit. One option is the steep mountainside ascent past the Culver Fire Tower along a 5-mile segment of the Appalachian Trail. Stokes State Forest contains 12 miles of Appalachian Trail in all, and it's one of few places in the state to hike the trail. The 17.3-mile Blue Mountain Trail also goes to the summit and then loops around the rest of the park back to the office and parking lot. Or you can skip the hike up Sunrise Mountain by driving to the pavilion at the top of the mountain. Any way you go, the views are breathtaking and expansive. This vantage point is also a prime spot for birdwatchers hoping to catch the hawk migration during the spring and fall seasons.
For an easier, family-friendly hike, the 1.6-mile Tillman Ravine trail, accessible via Dimon Road, offers a scenic stroll through dense forest and across Tillman Brook. Fall is also the most opportune time to see the Tillman Ravine waterfall at its fullest. Just be sure to take care during wet weather days as the pathway is known to become slippery. If you opt to go in the summer rather than in the fall, take precautions to avoid ticks.
Making the most of your fall visit to Stokes State Forest
If you're planning to visit Stokes State Forest for a long weekend, it's a good idea to reserve a camping spot ahead of time, especially during the busy fall season. The park offers more than 100 camping sites for tents, trailers, lean-tos, and cabins, ensuring there's an option for every camper. Enhance your outdoor experience by enjoying a picnic by Stony Lake or Kittle Field, surrounded by vibrant fall leaves. Picnic tables at these points cannot be reserved.
Fishing is one of the most popular activities at Stokes State Forest's visitors, with many anglers drawn to the opportunity to catch trout. Lake Ocquittunk, Big Flatbrook, Lake Ashroe, and Stony Lake are stocked with trout by the Division of Fish and Wildlife each year, ensuring a well-managed supply. Lake Ocquittunk and Stony Lake also offer great spots for water sports like kayaking and canoeing, if fishing isn't for you.
Stokes State Forest is open daily from sunrise to sunset and is dog-friendly, with leashed pets allowed on all trails. As with any visit to a state park, it's worthwhile checking the National Park Service website for updates on road closures and other seasonal disruptions to ensure a smooth trip.