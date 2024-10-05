New Jersey's Unsung Mountainous State Forest Must Be Its Prettiest Fall Foliage Destination

Immerse yourself in the fall season by exploring some of Stokes State Forest's incredible hiking trails, which offer unparalleled fall foliage viewpoints and allow you to experience the natural landscape up close. The park boasts over 63 miles of hiking trails, spread across over 20 official routes, making it a paradise for hiking enthusiasts.

For sweeping views of the Sussex Country landscape, head to Sunrise Mountain. From the park office, you can take several trails to get to the summit. One option is the steep mountainside ascent past the Culver Fire Tower along a 5-mile segment of the Appalachian Trail. Stokes State Forest contains 12 miles of Appalachian Trail in all, and it's one of few places in the state to hike the trail. The 17.3-mile Blue Mountain Trail also goes to the summit and then loops around the rest of the park back to the office and parking lot. Or you can skip the hike up Sunrise Mountain by driving to the pavilion at the top of the mountain. Any way you go, the views are breathtaking and expansive. This vantage point is also a prime spot for birdwatchers hoping to catch the hawk migration during the spring and fall seasons.

For an easier, family-friendly hike, the 1.6-mile Tillman Ravine trail, accessible via Dimon Road, offers a scenic stroll through dense forest and across Tillman Brook. Fall is also the most opportune time to see the Tillman Ravine waterfall at its fullest. Just be sure to take care during wet weather days as the pathway is known to become slippery. If you opt to go in the summer rather than in the fall, take precautions to avoid ticks.