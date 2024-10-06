The Breathtaking Dune-Surrounded Beach Town In Brazil Where The Streets Are Made Of Sand

Brazil is home to diverse landscapes, from the Amazon Rainforest to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. However, like many underrated small Brazilian towns, the country's beachside dunes are seriously played down. Scattered along 700 miles of the northeastern coastline, from Natal all the way to Lençóis Maranhenses, these Brazilian dunes feature adrenaline-pumping buggy rides, lazy beach days in half-submerged hammocks, and otherworldly swimming spots in natural freshwater lagoons. You can find these adventures in almost any dune-centered tourist hotspot, but the town of Jericoacoara — or Jeri for short — is an especially unique city founded in the sand.

Advertisement

Once an isolated fishing village tucked between the high dunes, this idyllic escape is now a small beach destination located entirely inside Jericoacoara National Park. You'll have to book a seat in a 4x4 vehicle to make the 30-minute trip across the dunes. When you arrive, you'll find a vibrant downtown with charming restaurants and bougainvillea-covered inns known as "pousadas." The town is busy with kitesurfers and beach bums alike, but every evening, you can count on the daily migration of tourists up the nearest dune to watch an incredible sunset over the sea — they'll applaud it afterward, as enthusiastic Brazilians are known to do.