The Breathtaking Dune-Surrounded Beach Town In Brazil Where The Streets Are Made Of Sand
Brazil is home to diverse landscapes, from the Amazon Rainforest to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. However, like many underrated small Brazilian towns, the country's beachside dunes are seriously played down. Scattered along 700 miles of the northeastern coastline, from Natal all the way to Lençóis Maranhenses, these Brazilian dunes feature adrenaline-pumping buggy rides, lazy beach days in half-submerged hammocks, and otherworldly swimming spots in natural freshwater lagoons. You can find these adventures in almost any dune-centered tourist hotspot, but the town of Jericoacoara — or Jeri for short — is an especially unique city founded in the sand.
Once an isolated fishing village tucked between the high dunes, this idyllic escape is now a small beach destination located entirely inside Jericoacoara National Park. You'll have to book a seat in a 4x4 vehicle to make the 30-minute trip across the dunes. When you arrive, you'll find a vibrant downtown with charming restaurants and bougainvillea-covered inns known as "pousadas." The town is busy with kitesurfers and beach bums alike, but every evening, you can count on the daily migration of tourists up the nearest dune to watch an incredible sunset over the sea — they'll applaud it afterward, as enthusiastic Brazilians are known to do.
Jericoacoara's dunes and lagoons
With some of the most stunning beaches in South America, Brazil offers visitors plenty of sandy escapes. Praia de Jericoacoara is the town's main beach, with a long strip of white sand framed by the dunes. It's a great place to relax, but the real adventure can be found inside the park when you book a jeep, buggy, quad, e-bike, or horseback tour with one of the local guides. Generally, there are two different itineraries to choose from: the eastern and the western route.
Walking east from the town, you'll find iconic landmarks like the postcard-worthy Pedra Furada and other beaches like Praia do Preá. For many, the highlight of the tour is visiting the brightly-colored man-made swimming hole, Buraco Azul, or the beach club-filled Lagoa do Paraíso, where you'll find hammocks partially submerged in the calm freshwater lagoon. For adrenaline-seekers, the western itinerary is more adventurous. Take a buggy to Lagoas de Tatajuba to find slides and a zipline that will send you flying from the top of the dune into the water below.
Travel tips for Jericoacoara
Although there is a small regional airport approximately 20 miles from Jericoacoara with a few direct domestic flights, you can connect through popular cities like Fortaleza or São Luis and take the bus. You could also visit interesting places along the way, like the kitesurfer's paradise of Cumbuco or the other famous dune destination, Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. Despite its remote location, you should still book your accommodation ahead of time. There are affordable backpacker-friendly hostels like the Villa Chic Hostel, high-end resorts like the five-star Chili Beach Hotel, and many more down-to-earth options, like the charming Pousada Sahara.
You will need at least two full days if you want to explore both sides of the park, but you should also give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the nightlife in Jericoacoara. The town really comes alive as everyone returns from their excursions, and you'll find plenty of live music on the street as well as nightclubs. To escape other tourists, consider visiting Boipeba, a little-known Brazilian island paradise.