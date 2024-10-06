Fall Foliage At One Of America's Most Popular Summer Vacation Spots Is Often Overlooked
New England has long been considered a must-visit fall vacation destination, thanks to its stunning natural beauty, picturesque small towns, and rich history. Massachusetts, in particular, is a jewel in the East Coast crown, making it a very popular travel spot. While the majority of visitors flock to Cape Cod during the summer for its warm weather, ideal for sunbathing, watersports activities, and vibrant nightlife, there is another side to the peninsula that can be witnessed in the milder weather months. Fall, playfully nicknamed Cape Cod's "Second Summer", transforms the area, bringing quieter towns and attractions with fewer tourists.
Fall in Cape Cod offers endless opportunities to spot some spectacular fall foliage while embracing its picturesque landscape and enjoying some outdoor activities while surrounded by natural beauty. From scenic drives to fall festivals, Cape Cod is underrated for both romantic fall getaways or family vacations alike. There's no better location in the East Coast to watch the gradual transition from summer to fall, as the Cape bursts into a vivid tapestry of autumn hues. Take advantage of cheaper, last-minute accommodation options and visit this destination in the fall for a laid-back scenic retreat.
Check out seasonal fall activities along Cape Cod's villages and scenic roads
A visit to Cape Cod wouldn't be complete without stopping by the charming town of Sandwich. This beautiful town on Massachusetts' coast is the oldest in Cape Cod, famed for its glassmaking history and iconic beaches. Take in the fall views at the Sandwich Boardwalk on a brisk autumn evening to watch the changing landscape, then head to the Fishermen's View Seafood Market & Restaurant for some fresh crab or lobster — fall is a particularly great season for the latter. Don't miss out on seasonal activities like apple picking at Crow Farm, a century-old, family-owned farm less than a mile away from the center of Sandwich. In addition to the orchard, you can pick-your-own pumpkins, too. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for regular updates on opening hours, as these can be supply and weather dependent.
The Old King's Highway — or Route 6A — is a fantastic way to take in Cape Cod's fall scenery, rain or shine. This historic 62-mile route dates back to the 1600s, runs from Bourne to Orleans, and was designated a Scenic National Byway in 2021 for its natural beauty and cultural significance. Along the way, you'll pass boutique shops, picturesque inns, historic churches, and rugged natural beauty. The highway also winds Cape Cod's cranberry bogs, which are harvested in October, making fall an ideal time to visit and witness cranberry harvesting in action. Leo and Andrea Cakounes run one of the largest cranberry farms in the area, offering cranberry bog tours year round. Be sure to reserve a spot in advance, and note that they only accept cash for bookings.
Celebrate the season at Cape Cod's many fall festivals
One of many benefits of visiting Cape Cod in the fall is the opportunity to enjoy its fall festivals, many of which center around local communities and businesses. The Wellfleet OysterFest has been held every October since 2021, hosted by the Wellfleet Oyster Alliance. This celebration of all things oysters features events like informative talks, shucking demonstrations, kids' activities, and the famous Shuck Off competition. The town of Wellfleet is worth stopping by in itself, with its charming seaside location a great place to stop off and admire its dunes and beaches.
Another standout Cape Cod town, Chatham was named one of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Halloween by Trips To Discover. The town hosts several fall festivals, including Pumpkin People In The Park (from mid- to late-October) and its own version of Oktoberfest (typically operating on a Saturday at the end of October). Visitors to Chatham will spot creative pumpkin people displays throughout the town, made by local businesses. This offers a fun photo opportunity and a festive way to celebrate Halloween. Chatham's Oktoberfest is perfect for visitors of all ages, featuring family-friendly activities, a traditional German beer garden, and plenty of live music to keep fall spirit alive.
Needless to say, Cape Cod is a must-visit for a vibrant, uncrowded fall getaway.