Fall Foliage At One Of America's Most Popular Summer Vacation Spots Is Often Overlooked

A visit to Cape Cod wouldn't be complete without stopping by the charming town of Sandwich. This beautiful town on Massachusetts' coast is the oldest in Cape Cod, famed for its glassmaking history and iconic beaches. Take in the fall views at the Sandwich Boardwalk on a brisk autumn evening to watch the changing landscape, then head to the Fishermen's View Seafood Market & Restaurant for some fresh crab or lobster — fall is a particularly great season for the latter. Don't miss out on seasonal activities like apple picking at Crow Farm, a century-old, family-owned farm less than a mile away from the center of Sandwich. In addition to the orchard, you can pick-your-own pumpkins, too. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for regular updates on opening hours, as these can be supply and weather dependent.

Advertisement

The Old King's Highway — or Route 6A — is a fantastic way to take in Cape Cod's fall scenery, rain or shine. This historic 62-mile route dates back to the 1600s, runs from Bourne to Orleans, and was designated a Scenic National Byway in 2021 for its natural beauty and cultural significance. Along the way, you'll pass boutique shops, picturesque inns, historic churches, and rugged natural beauty. The highway also winds Cape Cod's cranberry bogs, which are harvested in October, making fall an ideal time to visit and witness cranberry harvesting in action. Leo and Andrea Cakounes run one of the largest cranberry farms in the area, offering cranberry bog tours year round. Be sure to reserve a spot in advance, and note that they only accept cash for bookings.

Advertisement