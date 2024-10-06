A Secret Wine Lover's Paradise Is Hiding In This Unexpected Mountainous Outdoorsy Oasis

People may visit Idaho for the potatoes, but they stay for the wine. This state happens to be an untapped — or shall we say, uncorked — spot for wine lovers and connoisseurs alike. The Southwestern region of the state has a massive landscape of vineyards, with more than 1,300 acres of grape-rich vines and over 65 wineries. Idaho is home to six different wine regions and is part of the Snake River Valley — an American Viticultural Area (AVA). This valley is home to 85% of the vineyards in Idaho (via Wine Folly) and stretches across the border to eastern Oregon. From reds to whites, these farmlands grow all types of grapes to please customers' palettes.

Advertisement

The wine region is continuously growing and has become a mini tourist attraction for travelers looking for a unique trip. You'll be able to learn a bit about Idaho's history, as these regions have a long record of grape production. While it is a Mountain state, it is also often considered the Pacific Northwest; regardless, the region's natural landscape is great for agriculture. The state's mountains and rolling hills also provide a gorgeous backdrop for an Instagram-worthy photo. If you're visiting Idaho during the autumn months, Boise, the underrated 'City of Trees,' offers spectacular fall foliage.