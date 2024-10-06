A Secret Wine Lover's Paradise Is Hiding In This Unexpected Mountainous Outdoorsy Oasis
People may visit Idaho for the potatoes, but they stay for the wine. This state happens to be an untapped — or shall we say, uncorked — spot for wine lovers and connoisseurs alike. The Southwestern region of the state has a massive landscape of vineyards, with more than 1,300 acres of grape-rich vines and over 65 wineries. Idaho is home to six different wine regions and is part of the Snake River Valley — an American Viticultural Area (AVA). This valley is home to 85% of the vineyards in Idaho (via Wine Folly) and stretches across the border to eastern Oregon. From reds to whites, these farmlands grow all types of grapes to please customers' palettes.
The wine region is continuously growing and has become a mini tourist attraction for travelers looking for a unique trip. You'll be able to learn a bit about Idaho's history, as these regions have a long record of grape production. While it is a Mountain state, it is also often considered the Pacific Northwest; regardless, the region's natural landscape is great for agriculture. The state's mountains and rolling hills also provide a gorgeous backdrop for an Instagram-worthy photo. If you're visiting Idaho during the autumn months, Boise, the underrated 'City of Trees,' offers spectacular fall foliage.
The history of Idaho's wine country
The historical foundation of Idaho's wine region dates back as far as 1864, when the first grapes were planted in the state. It began in the Lewiston region, which now has eight wineries. The Prohibition era wiped out wine production, but in 1970, farmers replanted the grapes to rebuild the industry. They planted vineyards along the Snake River Valley, which shaped the foundation for its AVA award, which was given in 2007. Idaho has since gained two more AVA regions: Eagle Foothills and Lewis-Clark Valley.
Wine in the Gem State has been a booming business for the community, and each region has highlighted different varietals. For example, Lewiston is famous for its Syrah and Cabernet Franc wines, whereas the South Central region boasts outstanding Chardonnay, Syrah, and Pinot Noir. Idaho's temperature and topography are perfect for grape growing because the grapes thrive in all four seasons of the state's climate. Visitors can easily go winery-hopping along areas like the Sunnyslope Wine Trail.
Idaho's Sunnyslope Wine Trail
While the famous Napa Valley in California is known for its epic vineyards, Snake Valley is an under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype. Within the valley is the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, featuring 20 different local wineries. While this trail is fun-filled for tourists any day of the week, the local businesses come together and host an annual festival in the Fall. Typically, the Sunnyslope Wine Festival includes live music and entertainment, food trucks, local goods for gifts and souvenirs, and, of course, Idaho-grown wine. There is also a shuttle system that takes people around the most popular areas, or you can get a designated driver along with a wine tasting.
Before you uncork that bottle and pour a glass, you'll want to plan your trip to the Pacific Northwest carefully. There are many different tours you can take, including the Ciao Bella tour, which is a full-day event. In between the wineries, be sure to go to the TimberStone Golf Course for seasonal events like ice skating, river adventures, and goat yoga. If you prefer to visit vineyards outside of the U.S., Tuscany is one of the best destinations in Italy for wine lovers.