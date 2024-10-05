One Of Europe's Oldest Cities Is An Underrated Spot For A Perfect Ancient Greek Getaway

Local lore says that Argos was the birthplace of the mythical hero Perseus, son of the god Zeus and slayer of the legendary snake-haired Medusa. Some historians also believe that the storied Argead dynasty, famed for King Philip II of Macedon who conquered Greece in the 4th century B.C. and his son and successor Alexander the Great, can trace its ancestry back to Argos. Alexander the Great, who turned the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon into one of the largest empires the world has ever seen, claimed to be descended from mythic hero Heracles (aka Hercules).

Advertisement

For those wanting to feel both the city's factual and mythological history, a great starting point is the recently constructed Heracles statue in Agios Petros Square (St. Peter's Square), which is an exact copy of a centuries-old statue by renowned Greek sculptor Lysippos. The statue is located just in front of a gorgeous Greek Orthodox Church that holds the relics of the city's patron saint: Saint Peter the Wonderworker.

From here, you can stroll over to the Byzantine Museum of Argolis, a terrific glimpse into the history of the region. Then before you begin your adventure to the ancient ruins in and around the city, get a bite to eat at one of the Greek restaurants in the area, like Kompologaki or Mezedokipos.

Advertisement