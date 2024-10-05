One Of Europe's Oldest Cities Is An Underrated Spot For A Perfect Ancient Greek Getaway
There's no shortage of ancient sites and monuments to visit in Greece, according to travel expert Rick Steves, but this small southern city may take the cake as the most underrated and should definitely be considered for your next European escape. Argos, located roughly 80 miles southwest of Athens, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. For approximately 7,000 years, humans have called this beautiful place home. With a population of just over 22,000, Argos feels like a city lost in time and is the perfect stop to enjoy a relaxing and quiet experience after the hustle and bustle of Athens.
While Greece is chock-full of can't-skip destinations, for history lovers, Argos is truly a dream vacation where you can travel back in time. Argos was founded in the Late Bronze Age and became a major stronghold of Mycenaean civilization. Since then, the city is said to have been home to some of Greece's most renowned historical figures and to have birthed some of the country's most enduring legacies.
Argos is a city of legends
Local lore says that Argos was the birthplace of the mythical hero Perseus, son of the god Zeus and slayer of the legendary snake-haired Medusa. Some historians also believe that the storied Argead dynasty, famed for King Philip II of Macedon who conquered Greece in the 4th century B.C. and his son and successor Alexander the Great, can trace its ancestry back to Argos. Alexander the Great, who turned the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon into one of the largest empires the world has ever seen, claimed to be descended from mythic hero Heracles (aka Hercules).
For those wanting to feel both the city's factual and mythological history, a great starting point is the recently constructed Heracles statue in Agios Petros Square (St. Peter's Square), which is an exact copy of a centuries-old statue by renowned Greek sculptor Lysippos. The statue is located just in front of a gorgeous Greek Orthodox Church that holds the relics of the city's patron saint: Saint Peter the Wonderworker.
From here, you can stroll over to the Byzantine Museum of Argolis, a terrific glimpse into the history of the region. Then before you begin your adventure to the ancient ruins in and around the city, get a bite to eat at one of the Greek restaurants in the area, like Kompologaki or Mezedokipos.
A blast from the past in Argos
When you envision ancient Greece, you probably imagine iconic structures like the Acropolis. While smaller and less known than the epic Athens' ruins, Argos' classic sites are arguably equally as impressive for those who want to experience the past during their trip.
The epitome of historic Argos civilization is the Ancient Theater of Argos which dates back to the 3rd century B.C. and is considered the premier cultural monument in the city. The theater sat 20,000 people at its peak and is one of the largest theaters complexes still standing from ancient Greece. If you visit between June and August during the summer festival, you can even attend a variety of performances, from concerts to traditional dancing held at the Ancient Theater, just like the residents of Argos did centuries ago.
Next, stop by the Castle of Larissa, sitting on a hill just outside of Argos. The fortress long played a strategic role in the protection of Argos from invaders, and is evidence of the incredible architecture of the time. Other must-see historical locations in Argos include the ancient Agora and the Criterion. You can also use Argos as the perfect starting point to explore nearby ancient monuments such as the 4th century B.C. pyramid of Hellinikon, the Mycenaean Acropolis of Tiryns, and the archaeological site in Lerna.