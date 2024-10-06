A Weekend Getaway Of Crisp Air And Fall Hues Awaits At This Unsung Lakeside Town In Delaware
A lesser-known gem on the mid-Atlantic, Smyrna, Delaware, offers spectacular nature and historic architecture to visit this fall. Settled in the 18th century, Smyrna became a prosperous trading port because of its prime location on Duck Creek, a branch off the mighty Delaware River. This wealth is now visible in the beautifully preserved buildings of the Smyrna Historic District, which is dotted with 18th and 19th century buildings and mansions built in architectural styles from Georgian and Greek Revival to Italianate and Queen Anne.
While history buffs will enjoy strolling through the Historic District, nature lovers also have outdoor pleasures to discover against the background of fall foliage. A short walk from town is Lake Como, a pleasant, family-friendly escape for boating and fishing. A short drive away is Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, a 16,000-acre protected preserve for hiking, biking, fishing, and birdwatching. As the leaves transform into glorious autumnal tones, come explore the natural glory of this charming East Coast destination.
Exploring nature in Smyrna
Smyrna offers ample opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors this fall. Perhaps not as dramatic as its Italian counterpart, the city's Lake Como is an idyllic 53-acre body of water with a sandy beachfront, pavilions, picnic area, playground, and boat ramp. While swimming is available in the summer months, the fall season promises canoeing, kayaking, paddling, and fishing at the lake.
A 10-minute drive from Lake Como will bring you to the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, a protected salt marsh and freshwater expanse that was founded in 1937 to protect migratory birds. Spanning over 16,000 acres, the refuge stretches to the Delaware Bay and is a habitat for waterfowl, such as Canada geese. A 12-mile drive leads through the refuge that can be traversed by car, bike, or foot. There are also five dedicated walking trails, ranging from a quarter-mile to nearly 3 miles, that pass by the tidal salt marsh, freshwater marsh, and forest. Catch and release fishing is also available. The refuge's visitor center is open daily year round from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Visiting the Smyrna Historic District
Stroll through the charming streets of the Smryna Historic District to step back in time. The Smyrna Museum is an ideal starting point to understand the history of the town and the surrounding region. Housed in 18th-century barracks, the museum houses a wide range of historic memorabilia, from Native American artifacts to Revolutionary War-era objects. Another highlight is the Smyrna Opera House, built in the post Civil War era, which hosts art exhibits, concerts, and plays.
After your self-guided tour of Smyrna, stop for lunch or dinner at Brick Works Brewing & Eats where beers are brewed in house and the menu features hearty sandwiches, burgers, soups, and salads. A Tripadvisor reviewer praised the restaurant for its"cozy brewpub atmosphere...delicious entrees with a dessert that made us both swoon...the menu choices are innovative and feature tantalizing flavors." Another local favorite is Trevi Ristorante, a trattoria beloved for its generous portions of Italian classics.