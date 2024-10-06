A Weekend Getaway Of Crisp Air And Fall Hues Awaits At This Unsung Lakeside Town In Delaware

A lesser-known gem on the mid-Atlantic, Smyrna, Delaware, offers spectacular nature and historic architecture to visit this fall. Settled in the 18th century, Smyrna became a prosperous trading port because of its prime location on Duck Creek, a branch off the mighty Delaware River. This wealth is now visible in the beautifully preserved buildings of the Smyrna Historic District, which is dotted with 18th and 19th century buildings and mansions built in architectural styles from Georgian and Greek Revival to Italianate and Queen Anne.

While history buffs will enjoy strolling through the Historic District, nature lovers also have outdoor pleasures to discover against the background of fall foliage. A short walk from town is Lake Como, a pleasant, family-friendly escape for boating and fishing. A short drive away is Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, a 16,000-acre protected preserve for hiking, biking, fishing, and birdwatching. As the leaves transform into glorious autumnal tones, come explore the natural glory of this charming East Coast destination.