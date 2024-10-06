The Under-The-Radar Colorado City Brimming With Otherworldly Autumn Views And Fun Festivals
Colorado's natural beauty is in a league of its own, especially in the fall. However, while most visitors flock to the Rockies, the stunning landscapes of southwestern Colorado fly under the radar. The lesser-known city of Durango quietly enjoys some of the best scenery in the country without the crowds. Autumn is an ideal season to plan your visit, as the days bring nothing but blue skies, crisp temperatures, and tree-covered mountains bursting with shades of crimson, orange, and gold.
Due to its geography, Durango experiences a blend of high desert and high alpine climate which allows for year-round comfortable temperatures and abundant sunshine. The region offers incredible experiences that allow you to explore the American southwest like never before, including a vintage train ride through the mountains and immersive tours of ancient dwellings built into the cliffs. The downtown district is rich with charm and character, and the city hosts buzzworthy autumn events ranging from art fairs to hot air balloon festivals to cowboy-themed celebrations. Let's start planning your itinerary to this underrated vacation destination in Colorado this fall.
Where to catch otherworldly autumn views in Durango
Durango is uniquely positioned in the "four corners" region of the United States, where Colorado meets New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. It's surrounded by breathtaking forested landscapes, with the San Juan National Forest occupying over 1.8 million acres. The snow-capped alpine peaks, high desert mesa, and rugged forests are a sight to behold, especially in the fall when the aspen trees turn brilliant shades of gold. The La Plata region of the San Juan Mountains offers panoramic views of the never ending valleys and sky-high peaks.
If you'd prefer a less demanding hike with all the same benefits, Purgatory Flats Trail is a must-do this fall. It is more accessible and lower elevation than many of the other trails in the San Juan National Forest, with beautiful aspen-fir canopies, mountain vistas, and opportunities for bird watching. The trail meanders through the flats and runs parallel to the scenic Cascade Creek as it converges with the Animas River, with a footbridge where you can observe the water rushing all around you.
For fall colors with a side of history, be sure to visit Mesa Verde National Park, a designated UNESCO world heritage site with preserved cliff dwellings from ancient civilizations. The archaeological sites are set against the backdrop of canyons and cliffs glowing with crimson-colored trees. Another popular spot for autumn colors is Missionary Ridge, which showcases all of Durango's beauty at once, including the Animas River and charming downtown district.
Essential things to do on a trip to Durango
With a population of under 20,000, Durango is a small city. But don't be fooled by its size because this hidden gem in Colorado's southwest has it all. The city is famous for its awe-inspiring vintage railroad, which has been in operation for over 140 years. Board the historic locomotive at Durango Depot and witness unbeatable sights as the train whistles its way through the San Juan Mountains, Cascade Canyon, and on to the nearby town of Silverton. Downtown Durango's most famous landmark is the historic Strater Hotel, a time machine to the Old West that dates back to the 1880s.
Durango hosts a number of incredible fall festivals throughout October, including the Durango Autumn Arts Festival, the popular Durango Cowboy Gathering, the Spoketober cycling celebration, and the magical Animas Valley Balloon Rally, when hot air balloons fill the skies.
The downtown district is buzzing with eclectic boutiques, art galleries, cafes, and restaurants. Fuel up for a day of hiking with a latte from 81301 Coffee House and a treat fresh out of the oven from Bread artisan-style bakery. Unwind at sunset with an award-winning cold beer at Carver Brewing Co., one of downtown Durango's most popular mainstays. A trip to this vibrant town will delight all of your senses, especially your sense of adventure.