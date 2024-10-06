The Under-The-Radar Colorado City Brimming With Otherworldly Autumn Views And Fun Festivals

Durango is uniquely positioned in the "four corners" region of the United States, where Colorado meets New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. It's surrounded by breathtaking forested landscapes, with the San Juan National Forest occupying over 1.8 million acres. The snow-capped alpine peaks, high desert mesa, and rugged forests are a sight to behold, especially in the fall when the aspen trees turn brilliant shades of gold. The La Plata region of the San Juan Mountains offers panoramic views of the never ending valleys and sky-high peaks.

If you'd prefer a less demanding hike with all the same benefits, Purgatory Flats Trail is a must-do this fall. It is more accessible and lower elevation than many of the other trails in the San Juan National Forest, with beautiful aspen-fir canopies, mountain vistas, and opportunities for bird watching. The trail meanders through the flats and runs parallel to the scenic Cascade Creek as it converges with the Animas River, with a footbridge where you can observe the water rushing all around you.

For fall colors with a side of history, be sure to visit Mesa Verde National Park, a designated UNESCO world heritage site with preserved cliff dwellings from ancient civilizations. The archaeological sites are set against the backdrop of canyons and cliffs glowing with crimson-colored trees. Another popular spot for autumn colors is Missionary Ridge, which showcases all of Durango's beauty at once, including the Animas River and charming downtown district.

