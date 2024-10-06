Take A Romantic Stroll Through Fields Of Lavender Illuminated By Lights In California

While some people might be on the hunt for a spooky city for their Halloween vacation, others may be on the lookout for something more romantic this fall. If you're in the latter group, you should make a trip to 123 Farm near Beaumont in Southern California. They're hosting their annual Lavender Nights celebration through October 27, 2024, every Tuesday through Sunday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., as the farm transforms into a veritable romantic wonderland of glowing lights. The lavender isn't in bloom, but the fields have been festooned with hundreds of thousands of lights. Other features are lit up on the property, including the 1,000-year-old oak tree that is dripping with lights — it doesn't get more picture perfect than that.

123 Farm is in Riverside County, about a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles and around 45 minutes from Palm Springs, one of the best places in America to visit in late fall. It's a part of Highland Springs Ranch & Inn, which dates back to 1884. It was a well-known stagecoach stop back in the day and made into a health resort in the late 1920s. It was a bit of a celebrity hot spot near Los Angeles; it was visited by celebs ranging from Albert Einstein to Ernest Hemingway to Elizabeth Taylor.