Take A Romantic Stroll Through Fields Of Lavender Illuminated By Lights In California
While some people might be on the hunt for a spooky city for their Halloween vacation, others may be on the lookout for something more romantic this fall. If you're in the latter group, you should make a trip to 123 Farm near Beaumont in Southern California. They're hosting their annual Lavender Nights celebration through October 27, 2024, every Tuesday through Sunday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., as the farm transforms into a veritable romantic wonderland of glowing lights. The lavender isn't in bloom, but the fields have been festooned with hundreds of thousands of lights. Other features are lit up on the property, including the 1,000-year-old oak tree that is dripping with lights — it doesn't get more picture perfect than that.
123 Farm is in Riverside County, about a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles and around 45 minutes from Palm Springs, one of the best places in America to visit in late fall. It's a part of Highland Springs Ranch & Inn, which dates back to 1884. It was a well-known stagecoach stop back in the day and made into a health resort in the late 1920s. It was a bit of a celebrity hot spot near Los Angeles; it was visited by celebs ranging from Albert Einstein to Ernest Hemingway to Elizabeth Taylor.
Buy a ticket and enjoy the taste of lavender in all kinds of foods and drinks
To enjoy the spectacle that is Lavender Nights at 123 Farm, you do need to buy tickets ahead of time online. Prices start at $27 for à la carte, where you get parking, a drinks voucher, and the opportunity to wander the grounds. For $43, you get all that plus a dessert voucher and a tractor tour. For $70, you also get a $25 dinner voucher, an LED souvenir cup, and a s'mores kit to enjoy onsite. You can also buy more food and drinks while you're there; you're not limited by the package you bought to get in. Kids 12 and under can get in free.
Food options include things like lavender sourdough pizza and lavender cheesecake, while drink choices feature lavender in margaritas, mojitos, and lemonade. You can also buy lavender soaps, candles, and other items made by local artisans. Plus, they have live music each night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. So, call your sweetheart and book a trip to Lavender Nights before the season ends. It's an idyllic place for a dreamy date night.