Arizona's Underrated Mountain Boasting Romantic Resorts Is An Idyllic Getaway For Couples

Named for its shape that resembles the hump of a camel, Camelback Mountain rises like a mirage over Phoenix, Arizona, with an elevation of over 2,700 feet. The granite and sandstone landmark draws active travelers for its hiking trails and rock climbing opportunities, while its base is dotted with luxe retreats perfect for travelers seeking privacy and solitude. Located about 20 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Camelback Mountain is close to the downtown area and the upscale shopping and dining in Scottsdale. This corner of the Sonoran Desert will intrigue couples looking for athletic pursuits as well as those desiring relaxation, with pampering spas, fine dining, and private casitas and villas.

Advertisement

Phoenix's dry, warm climate promises a sunny vacation, with an average high of 87 degrees Fahrenheit (although you may want to avoid the blisteringly hot summer months). Staying at a resort near the base of this mountain, like the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain or The Phoenician, ensures stunning views of natural beauty, especially at sunrise and sunset. Cocooned away from the city but still easily accessible to vibrant and artsy Arizona cities like Glendale, Camelback Mountain offers a dreamy desert escape for couples.