Arizona's Underrated Mountain Boasting Romantic Resorts Is An Idyllic Getaway For Couples
Named for its shape that resembles the hump of a camel, Camelback Mountain rises like a mirage over Phoenix, Arizona, with an elevation of over 2,700 feet. The granite and sandstone landmark draws active travelers for its hiking trails and rock climbing opportunities, while its base is dotted with luxe retreats perfect for travelers seeking privacy and solitude. Located about 20 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Camelback Mountain is close to the downtown area and the upscale shopping and dining in Scottsdale. This corner of the Sonoran Desert will intrigue couples looking for athletic pursuits as well as those desiring relaxation, with pampering spas, fine dining, and private casitas and villas.
Phoenix's dry, warm climate promises a sunny vacation, with an average high of 87 degrees Fahrenheit (although you may want to avoid the blisteringly hot summer months). Staying at a resort near the base of this mountain, like the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain or The Phoenician, ensures stunning views of natural beauty, especially at sunrise and sunset. Cocooned away from the city but still easily accessible to vibrant and artsy Arizona cities like Glendale, Camelback Mountain offers a dreamy desert escape for couples.
Where to stay on Camelback Mountain
Although Phoenix accommodations can't compare to the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, the base of Camelback Mountain is home to luxurious and romantic hotels that couples will adore. The Phoenician, which is one of Phoenix's grandest resorts, has an adjacent intimate boutique hotel called The Canyon Suites. A Tripadvisor guest writes, "The Canyon Suites is a great spot for couples looking for first class pampering and an opportunity to reconnect in a romantic setting." The hotel's spacious spa has an adults-only rooftop pool with beautiful views of Camelback Mountain. For those looking to deepen their relationship, the hotel even offers a proposal package.
On the northern side, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort is a serene retreat for couples with cozy suites, casitas, and villas, some of which boast private terraces, infinity-edge pools, hot tubs, and fire pits. The resort's restaurant, Elements, is especially acclaimed and boasts a large patio that has incredible sunset views.
Activities at Camelback Mountain
Arizona is known for its incredible hiking (especially within the desert landscape of Lost Dutchman State Park), and Camelback Mountain has some difficult trails. Athletically-minded couples can traverse the iconic mountain's two main hiking trails: Echo Canyon and Cholla. Both trails are steep and challenging, but hikers will be rewarded with majestic views of the surrounding valley from the summit. A Tripadvisor reviewer recommends going "in the early morning (like around sunrise) if you can to avoid the heat." After your intense hike, retreat to your resort's spa for a soothing couples' massage or laze at palm tree-lined pools.
For spectacular views over Camelback Mountain without the precarious inclines, embark on a romantic hot air balloon ride over Phoenix at sunrise or sunset. With Hot Air Expeditions, you can book a private or shared 45- to 60-minute flight with the option to add on a Champagne toast and hors d'oeuvres.