The reason the Czech Republic (or Czechia as it is more commonly known in Eastern Europe) is so well thought of when it comes to modern beer production comes down to an invention from nearly two centuries ago. The pilsner, a pale lager on which a great deal of European beer is now based, was created in the country back in 1842. The name comes from the city of Pilsen, home of the Pilsner Urquell Brewery. It was here that the refreshment was pioneered after tavern keepers had grown frustrated by the undrinkability of warm-fermented beer. Taking inspiration from the use of ice machines in Munich, Germany, the lead architect Martin Stelzer and Bavarian brewer Josef Groll began producing a cold-fermented version of a lager, which took off almost immediately. This pale ale has remained popular with locals, tourists, and the export market ever since. Soon, German brewers were attempting to produce their own version of Czech-inspired pilsners, more commonly referred to now as pils outside the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

However, the roots of Czech beer production go back much further than the creation of Pilsner Urquell. Back in the 10th century, brewing was done at the Břevnov Monastery in the capital of Prague. Only monks were allowed to produce beer for 250 years, and their methods included the use of Czech hops, which were not as common as in other European countries at that time. By the 13th century, the law reserving beer production to monasteries was lifted, and breweries began to spring up in other major cities.