Rick Steves Believes One Unexpected Country Has The Best Beer In All Of Europe
Anyone who has watched the iconic TV show "The Simpsons" knows beer is a big part of American drinking culture. While the U.S. was the second-highest ranking country in the world for beer consumption in 2021 (via World Population Review), this amount seriously paled in comparison to the figures adjusted for population size. European countries claimed nine out of the top 10 spots when it came to beer consumption per capita. Some of those listed, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, are famous for their love of beer, even among non-drinkers. However, one relatively small nation reigns as the highest-ranking country in terms of how much beer is consumed per person: the Czech Republic.
While Germany and Belgium are renowned internationally for the quality of their beer, travel expert Rick Steves advises avoiding beer from the tap in Belgium. Instead, he considers Czech beer to be the best in Europe. The travel guru also recommends the Czech Republic and Eastern Europe in general as a great budget-friendly destination, where top-quality beer is available in some areas for around $2 a glass.
The Czech Republic's beer history
The reason the Czech Republic (or Czechia as it is more commonly known in Eastern Europe) is so well thought of when it comes to modern beer production comes down to an invention from nearly two centuries ago. The pilsner, a pale lager on which a great deal of European beer is now based, was created in the country back in 1842. The name comes from the city of Pilsen, home of the Pilsner Urquell Brewery. It was here that the refreshment was pioneered after tavern keepers had grown frustrated by the undrinkability of warm-fermented beer. Taking inspiration from the use of ice machines in Munich, Germany, the lead architect Martin Stelzer and Bavarian brewer Josef Groll began producing a cold-fermented version of a lager, which took off almost immediately. This pale ale has remained popular with locals, tourists, and the export market ever since. Soon, German brewers were attempting to produce their own version of Czech-inspired pilsners, more commonly referred to now as pils outside the Czech Republic.
However, the roots of Czech beer production go back much further than the creation of Pilsner Urquell. Back in the 10th century, brewing was done at the Břevnov Monastery in the capital of Prague. Only monks were allowed to produce beer for 250 years, and their methods included the use of Czech hops, which were not as common as in other European countries at that time. By the 13th century, the law reserving beer production to monasteries was lifted, and breweries began to spring up in other major cities.
Where to have the best Czech beer
Today, the Czech Republic enjoys a bustling craft brewing scene. To find the best beers, plan to visit Prague (or "Praha" in Czech). Along with being one of Steve's favorite places in Europe, the city houses several historic breweries, including the restored 12th-century Strahov Monastery Brewery, which is attached to the city's romantic castle. The city is also known for its guided tours and "beer museums," which, in some cases, are simply bars with beer-tasting menus. These are a perfect way to find your feet when it comes to the array of Czech beers available.
The Czech Republic's second-largest city, Brno, also has a thriving craft beer scene and traditional breweries, but for a more obvious beer-focused destination, head to Pilsen. Thanks to its rich brewing history, this city is another option for beer-thirsty tourists who want a quieter and more budget-friendly alternative to Prague. Though not as visually stunning as the Czech capital, Pilsen has its own share of historical architecture and a popular zoo, making it a good family-friendly destination. If you are planning a large vacation to these destinations, Steves offers some advice for those traveling with kids to Europe.