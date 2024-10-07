The Northern California Scenic Drive That Puts On A Glorious Fall Color Road Show

Lake Tahoe is a great place for a family-friendly road trip, but you should consider extending your trip to include Carson Pass, about 30 miles from Lake Tahoe, especially during fall as the trees are putting on a colorful show. You might have thought that New England had the lock on the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., but after you drive this mountain pass, you might change your mind.

Carson Pass is along the stretch of California State Route 88, which takes you up into the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains and through national forest land. With the mountain landscapes federally protected, there are not many manmade obstacles to distract you from the natural beauty. It was an important road during the European settlement of the West and California's Gold Rush days. People were drawn to the area hoping to strike it rich, and you're still almost guaranteed to find gold on your drive along this historic road; though in this case, it's the golden leaves on trees dotting the mountainsides. Particularly along the eastern section of the highway, near Hope Valley, you'll notice the bright splashes of yellow from aspens from September through October. The western section of the drive has more oaks than aspens, but they still have a fabulous golden color.

