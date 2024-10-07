The Northern California Scenic Drive That Puts On A Glorious Fall Color Road Show
Lake Tahoe is a great place for a family-friendly road trip, but you should consider extending your trip to include Carson Pass, about 30 miles from Lake Tahoe, especially during fall as the trees are putting on a colorful show. You might have thought that New England had the lock on the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., but after you drive this mountain pass, you might change your mind.
Carson Pass is along the stretch of California State Route 88, which takes you up into the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains and through national forest land. With the mountain landscapes federally protected, there are not many manmade obstacles to distract you from the natural beauty. It was an important road during the European settlement of the West and California's Gold Rush days. People were drawn to the area hoping to strike it rich, and you're still almost guaranteed to find gold on your drive along this historic road; though in this case, it's the golden leaves on trees dotting the mountainsides. Particularly along the eastern section of the highway, near Hope Valley, you'll notice the bright splashes of yellow from aspens from September through October. The western section of the drive has more oaks than aspens, but they still have a fabulous golden color.
Along with autumnal splendor, you'll get granite peaks and alpine lakes
Along with incredible fall foliage, California State Route 88 takes you past some pretty alpine lakes, like Caples Lake and Red Lake where you can get out and stretch your legs, get out your hiking gear, and explore some of the trails. Even if you don't want to go for a hike, it's worth stopping for the view at the small parking lot at the peak of Carson Pass at 8,573 feet, though parking here does come with a day fee.
Heading up and over Carson Pass during autumn makes for a relatively mellow mountain drive. It doesn't have as much traffic as some other routes through the Sierra Mountains, and there are pullouts where you can let people pass and stop to enjoy the views of the area's stunning granite mountains and lush forests. It's ideal for a safe RV road trip since it doesn't have a lot of steep grades or sharp turns. With easy driving and fantastically colorful vistas, Carson Pass certainly makes the grade for one of the best autumn views in California.