One Of The America's Top Endangered Historical Sites Is A Must-Visit In Philadelphia

For the last 36 years, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has released a list of the country's "most endangered historic places," highlighting sites all across the U.S. that are in danger of disappearing. In 2023, the National Trust named 11 sites to its annual list, and many of them are bonded through a common historical theme of cultural diversity, remarkable social complexity, and an increasing danger of being erased from cityscapes. Among the list include important cultural community districts, like Little Santo Domingo in Miami, Florida, and Charleston's Historic Neighborhoods, as well as one of the oldest, and most culturally significant Chinatowns in the country, in one of the most underrated cities in America. Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood, a community for Asian immigrants since 1871, is significant as both an epicenter for diasporic history as well as home to streets full of historic 19th- and early 20th-century buildings. The district is home to more than 40 designated local landmarks that are culturally and historically significant to Philadelphia at large. But this enclave of culture is threatened with extinction via modern development.

As diasporic communities face challenges across the country, Philly's Chinatown unfortunately is a part of that story and is at risk of erasure, fighting large-scale development and displacement of populations, particularly the elderly. More than 25% of the original Chinatown district has been conceded to modern development, and in 2022 the city's professional basketball team, the 76ers, announced their intention to build their arena right on the district's border. The local community is worried that residents of the area are not a part of the planning process, and that such gentrification can negatively impact locally-owned businesses, increase traffic and congestion, and push the cost of living to the point where many members of the Asian or immigrant community who have lived in the area for decades can no longer afford to stay. With that said, visitors to Philadelphia have a role to play in Chinatown's preservation, so don't miss out on this vibrant and dynamic community when you visit the City of Brotherly Love.

