Escape Charleston Crowds At This Underrated Seaside Town With Unmatched Fresh Seafood

As with most places in South Carolina, the story of McClellanville starts with French and English settlers in the late 1600s. Much of the territory was settled by French Huguenots (Protestants), and much of their culture and influence can still be felt in the area. If you choose to visit some of the old churches, it's as if you've stepped back in time to the pre-Civil War era.

The name McClellanville comes from one of the original landowners, a man named Archibald James McClellan. He and another landowner named Mr. Matthews sold two tracts of land that would become the foundation of the city as it exists today. Much of McClellanville's development happened in the mid-1800s, both before and after the Civil War. Many of the homes and buildings in the town are original, acting as a living memory of a bygone era.

Overall, McClellanville has a population of about 500, and almost everyone knows everyone else. So, when you visit, you'll stick out like a sore thumb, meaning most residents will know you're from out-of-town before you even speak. Although the town has been ravaged by hurricanes (like Hugo in 1989), it still retains much of its old-fashioned Southern charm.

