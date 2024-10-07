One Of California's Most Unique Pumpkin Patches Feels Like A Fall-Themed Amusement Park
California has some great pumpkin patches to visit this fall, but only one is also a dinosaur-themed attraction packed with rides and activities for kids of all ages. Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch in Morgan Hill, California has all the classic fall bucket list activities like hay rides and corn mazes, but it has some more unique attractions, too. Like their cow train, pumpkin blasters, and best of all, the enormous animatronic dinosaurs with pumpkins impaled on their horns and clamped in their jaws that you'll spot in the fields.
There's plenty to see, and fortunately, the pumpkin patch has a few rides that will help you view everything on the farm in style. Smelling the scent of hay and fields of brilliant orange and yellow marigolds, your entire family will be amazed by the massive number of pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes they've harvested at Spina Farms. Of course, you can choose a pumpkin to take home with you to decorate your porch for autumn.
How to enjoy the pumpkin patch
The Spina Farms annual pumpkin patch is getting bigger and more elaborate every year, with more pumpkins, more rides, and more dinosaurs, including the 30-foot tall Gourdzilla. After getting lost in the corn maze (don't worry, you can text the farm and they'll come in and get you) and firing little pumpkins at targets out of specially designed pumpkin cannons, you can hop onto a hay ride or a bright orange train ride and explore the entire pumpkin patch. Each individual attraction, from the rides to the corn maze, costs $8 to enjoy — or you can buy a $40 park pass and try them all.
Spina Farms is open seven days a week in the fall (September 27 – November 2) and while you do have to pay to go on the rides, actual admission to the pumpkin patch is free. If all you want to do is enjoy the California autumn views and look at the dinosaurs and the pumpkins, you won't pay a dime — except if you happen to come on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, then you'll have to pay for parking.