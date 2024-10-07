One Of California's Most Unique Pumpkin Patches Feels Like A Fall-Themed Amusement Park

California has some great pumpkin patches to visit this fall, but only one is also a dinosaur-themed attraction packed with rides and activities for kids of all ages. Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch in Morgan Hill, California has all the classic fall bucket list activities like hay rides and corn mazes, but it has some more unique attractions, too. Like their cow train, pumpkin blasters, and best of all, the enormous animatronic dinosaurs with pumpkins impaled on their horns and clamped in their jaws that you'll spot in the fields.

Advertisement

There's plenty to see, and fortunately, the pumpkin patch has a few rides that will help you view everything on the farm in style. Smelling the scent of hay and fields of brilliant orange and yellow marigolds, your entire family will be amazed by the massive number of pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes they've harvested at Spina Farms. Of course, you can choose a pumpkin to take home with you to decorate your porch for autumn.