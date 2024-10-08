Fall Is Electric At This Virginia Estate's Garden That Transforms Into An Illuminated Color Show

It's that time of year again, and leaf peepers everywhere are making plans to visit the best places to see fall foliage around the U.S. — but it doesn't necessarily have to include hiking through the woods. The Maymont estate, located in Richmond, Virginia, hosts an annual light show meant to showcase the beauty of the season. The Garden Glow event transforms the estate's Japanese Garden and other parts of the grounds into an electric spectacle with light installations by international artists and all sorts of fall fun.

As you stroll along the illuminated paths, there's something cool to see at every turn, whether it's glow swings, glow furniture, or light sculptures. Visitors can also grab something to eat and sip on at the Glow Village and relax around the fire pit. Photo opportunities abound, including posing in front of the Shadow Wall, and there's a fun Big Bright Mega Light board for creative folks to play with.

Maymont's Garden Glow, presented by Kroger, runs from October 16 to November 10 this year, so you'll have 22 days to check out the display. It's a can't-miss fall celebration — perfect for a family-friendly fall getaway or a romantic evening. Plus, there's plenty more to see on the 100-acre estate and around Richmond once you've finished exploring Garden Glow's colorful exhibit.

