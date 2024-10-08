Fall Is Electric At This Virginia Estate's Garden That Transforms Into An Illuminated Color Show
It's that time of year again, and leaf peepers everywhere are making plans to visit the best places to see fall foliage around the U.S. — but it doesn't necessarily have to include hiking through the woods. The Maymont estate, located in Richmond, Virginia, hosts an annual light show meant to showcase the beauty of the season. The Garden Glow event transforms the estate's Japanese Garden and other parts of the grounds into an electric spectacle with light installations by international artists and all sorts of fall fun.
As you stroll along the illuminated paths, there's something cool to see at every turn, whether it's glow swings, glow furniture, or light sculptures. Visitors can also grab something to eat and sip on at the Glow Village and relax around the fire pit. Photo opportunities abound, including posing in front of the Shadow Wall, and there's a fun Big Bright Mega Light board for creative folks to play with.
Maymont's Garden Glow, presented by Kroger, runs from October 16 to November 10 this year, so you'll have 22 days to check out the display. It's a can't-miss fall celebration — perfect for a family-friendly fall getaway or a romantic evening. Plus, there's plenty more to see on the 100-acre estate and around Richmond once you've finished exploring Garden Glow's colorful exhibit.
Plan your perfect fall trip to Maymont for Garden Glow
Garden Glow is a self-guided walk of roughly a mile and a half, so visitors should wear comfortable, close-toed walking shoes. Maymont advises that walking through the event takes about an hour and a half and to wear warm layers (you can even join in the fun with these Sintege Halloween Light Up Beanies). You'll also have to leave Fido at home, as dogs aren't allowed anywhere on Maymont's grounds (except, of course, service dogs). Strollers can't navigate the pathways, so parents of little ones may want to bring along a carrier. Prices range from $14 for kids to $20 for adults (with discounts if you're a member or you visit on Value Nights), and it's a good idea to reserve your tickets in advance.
Beyond the light show, the Maymont estate is a historic landmark that dates back to 1893. Today, it serves as a public park and museum, offering visitors the chance to explore the sprawling grounds, including the Gilded Age-style mansion, Italian, Japanese, and specialty gardens, and wildlife exhibits. Maymont also has a farm that was added in the 1960s, where visitors can pet farm animals like sheep and goats. The grounds are open daily to the public (no need for tickets) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Accommodations are easy to find all around Richmond if you'd like to extend your visit. For more leaf gazing, city attractions like Ginter Park and the University of Richmond are great for walking around, and there are nearby trails in the James River Park System that show off the season's best colors. Or take a day trip to one of Virginia's cutest towns in the Blue Ridge mountains, Front Royal, which is less than three hours away.