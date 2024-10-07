One Of Croatia's Most Underrated Beaches Is A Remote Oasis With Stunning Pebble Shores
With its stunning medieval cities, turquoise waters, and pebble beaches, Croatia is a slice of beach-lovers heaven. Known for having the cleanest water for swimming in all of Europe, millions of vacationers flock to its pebbled shores every year to bathe in the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic Sea. With excellent ferry links, island-hopping is becoming increasingly popular, and visitors are jetting off to enjoy a dreamy seaside getaway on Brač or discover the breathtaking beaches on underrated Vis. However, flying totally under the radar is a Croatian pearl, an island home to one of the country's most beautiful beaches.
The island of Šolta is just 9 nautical miles off the coast from the ever-popular Split. While the latter is often swarmed with crowds, escape to Šolta for unspoiled beauty and sparsely populated beaches. The island is easily reached from the Port of Split by ferry, and the journey only takes about an hour, offering dazzling views of the Mediterranean before arriving at Šolta's port village of Rogač. From Rogač, head 7 miles southeast toward one of Croatia's most underrated beaches, Štracinska.
Sunbathe and swim without crowds at Štracinska Beach
Štracinska Beach is a sheltered cove on Šolta's southeastern coast. Trade your vehicle for a boat or bicycle (there's hardly any parking at the beach), both available for rent when you arrive in Rogač. Upon arrival at Štracinska, you're greeted by pristine white pebble shores, surrounded by lush vegetation, chalky cliffs, and crystal-clear aquamarine waters. This area is especially popular with boaters for its tranquil waters, protected from the wind and swells of the open sea, creating postcard-perfect views with anchored catamarans and sailboats bobbing peacefully in the bay.
The calm waters and superb clarity make Štracinska the perfect spot for snorkeling. Break out a mask and fins to enjoy swarms of silver Mediterranean fish and sea caves along the rugged coast. Snorkel and scuba enthusiasts should also check out the Shipwreck of Kontesa. Located near Rogač in the bay of Nečujam, this submerged World War II cargo vessel lies just feet below the surface, allowing snorkelers to spot diverse marine life from sea anemones to octopuses.
Štracinska's remote beauty means there are no amenities, so prepare a picnic and bring plenty of water to take in the tranquility of this uncrowded cove. However, those looking to extend their stay should book a night at one of the many rustic beach houses that overlook the seaside. Visitors love House Ivo, steps away from the water with sweeping views from the outdoor terrace.
Sample olive oil and wine in Gornje Selo
Just 1.5 miles away from Štracinska is the charming town of Gornje Selo. This sleepy village is a slice of authentic Croatia, home to farmers, fishermen, and quaint cobbled streets. After a long day at the beach, it's the perfect spot to refuel by sampling local wines and olive oil. Despite the island's dry climate and arid soil, Šolta is known for its olive oil. This delicious liquid gold is made from two varieties, Oblica and Soltanka. The former is grown throughout Croatia, while the latter is a variety indigenous to the island. Dazzle your taste buds at Olynthia, a family-run olive oil mill and showroom in Gornje Selo. The bar offers free tastings, showcasing their Oblica, Soltanka, and flavored oils accompanied by fresh bread.
Visitors can't leave Šolta without trying a glass of the local wine, Dobričić, characterized by its full body, deep red core, and purple rim. Wine lovers may recognize the name — Dobričić and Crljenak Kaštelanski (Zinfandel) are the parents of Croatia's most beloved grape variety, Plavac Mali. During your visit to Gornje Selo, stop by Kaštelanac, a family-operated winery offering mouth-watering charcuterie spreads and local wine tastings, providing for the perfect taste of Šolta.