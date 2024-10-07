One Of Croatia's Most Underrated Beaches Is A Remote Oasis With Stunning Pebble Shores

Štracinska Beach is a sheltered cove on Šolta's southeastern coast. Trade your vehicle for a boat or bicycle (there's hardly any parking at the beach), both available for rent when you arrive in Rogač. Upon arrival at Štracinska, you're greeted by pristine white pebble shores, surrounded by lush vegetation, chalky cliffs, and crystal-clear aquamarine waters. This area is especially popular with boaters for its tranquil waters, protected from the wind and swells of the open sea, creating postcard-perfect views with anchored catamarans and sailboats bobbing peacefully in the bay.

Advertisement

The calm waters and superb clarity make Štracinska the perfect spot for snorkeling. Break out a mask and fins to enjoy swarms of silver Mediterranean fish and sea caves along the rugged coast. Snorkel and scuba enthusiasts should also check out the Shipwreck of Kontesa. Located near Rogač in the bay of Nečujam, this submerged World War II cargo vessel lies just feet below the surface, allowing snorkelers to spot diverse marine life from sea anemones to octopuses.

Štracinska's remote beauty means there are no amenities, so prepare a picnic and bring plenty of water to take in the tranquility of this uncrowded cove. However, those looking to extend their stay should book a night at one of the many rustic beach houses that overlook the seaside. Visitors love House Ivo, steps away from the water with sweeping views from the outdoor terrace.

Advertisement