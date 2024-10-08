An Under-The-Radar Greek Island Boasts One Of The Best Secluded Beaches In The Mediterranean

Beyond its beaches, the island has plenty to offer for its visitors. Lefkada Town is a charming place to explore, featuring colorful houses, quaint streets, and notable museums. Nature lovers will appreciate the Nydri Waterfalls, a hidden gem that offers a refreshing hike and a peaceful retreat in nature. History enthusiasts can visit the Castle of Agia Mavra, a medieval fortress that guards the entrance to the island.

The best time to visit Lefkada depends on what you're seeking. If you're hoping to enjoy the beach at its warmest, the summer months are ideal. While this is the peak season for tourists, the water reaches a delightful 82 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for swimming and lounging by the shore. However, if you prefer to avoid the crowds, visiting during the fall or spring is a great alternative. In these months, temperatures hover around 64 degrees Fahrenheit, and while it can be windy, the peaceful atmosphere more than makes up for it.

Travelers seeking a private beach getaway in Greece will find that Egremni in Lefkada is the perfect destination. With its postcard-worthy views, rich history, and tranquil atmosphere, this under-the-radar spot offers a truly intimate retreat. So pack your sunscreen, book your tickets, and get ready to explore one of the Mediterranean's most breathtaking beaches.

