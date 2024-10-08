Essential Travel Hacks For Your Vacation To Madeira, The Island Known As Europe's Hawaii

Portugal's subtropical isle of Madeira rises from the Atlantic like a greenery-tinted dream. Comprised of the various peaks of massive underwater mountains, Madeira has a coastline stretching some 90 miles, with the vast majority of it backed by diagonal slopes or sheer cliffs. But despite this dramatic landscape, Madeira features all the conveniences of Europe's modern infrastructure, tucked amid vast tracts of verdant wilderness clinging to steep volcanic hillsides.

A vacation to Madeira can be equally adventurous and luxurious, with a wide range of attractions to explore. For these reasons and more, this lush archipelago is often considered as Europe's version of Hawaii — except that Madeira is less crowded than Maui but equally stunning. However, traveling to and around Madeira is not always easy, as its remote location and unique geography present special challenges that are best planned for in advance.

Whether seeking easygoing days of sunbathing by resort pools or hardcore hiking excursions amid pristine mountaintop forests, Madeira has plenty to offer. Furthermore, the unique characteristics of this isolated isle can provide especially memorable encounters with local culture and history, if you know where to look. Based on varied experiences from an amazing weeklong Madeira journey that included road-tripping all over the island, this article will provide plenty of hacks to ensure that your time visiting "the pearl of the Atlantic" is optimally enjoyable.

