These 5 Florida Beaches Are The Closest To Orlando
Sometimes, it's not about where we're going to get away. Often, the more important question is, "How far is the drive?" When you're in Orlando, the answer to that question is shorter than you might think. There are plenty of magical aspects to the city, but sometimes you want to experience a change of scenery. Luckily, there are many great beaches within an easy, breezy ride from downtown Orlando.
Many of the most famous beaches in the world are hard to access. Sure, the allure of no crowds, turquoise waters, and fresh tropical fruits is tempting. But, to enjoy all that, sometimes you have to navigate long layovers, bumpy boat rides, and weeks of detailed preparation. Instead, you could drive a bit outside of Orlando. The furthest beach on this list is only about an hour and a half drive from the city, depending on traffic. You can easily check out a sunny day on these shores after your continental breakfast and get back in time for the Early Bird specials at dinnertime. Get out of town and cruise along the palms to these epic beach towns that are all a stone's throw from Disney World.
Canaveral National Seashore
One of Florida's largest stretches of pristine coastline lies just north of the extraterrestrial activities at John F. Kennedy Space Center and the Space Force Command Center. The landscape here makes great sense as a neighbor to an aerospace program. Even though it's only 63 miles from the hustle and bustle of Orlando's Central Business District, Canaveral National Seashore feels like a different planet. You'll find no roller coasters and mouse ears here, just large swaths of untouched beach.
The land protects 58,000 acres of barrier islands, estuaries, brackish waters, and beachfronts. A lot of the action coalesces around Mosquito Lagoon, a hot spot for kayaking, crabbing, and other lagoon activities, like paddling towards the space station to watch rockets launch. Rent a canoe at the Apollo Visitor Center, and row out to catch history. On the other end of Cape Canaveral, awaits an unofficial but popular nude beach. Clothing is optional in the deep subsection of the park called Playalinda Beach #13.
The National Park Service manages the entire seashore and operates a collection of boat-in, boat-out primitive campsites. Watching the sunset on your private island in Mosquito Lagoon is a totally different experience than a 5-star hotel in the city. Clear skies at these campgrounds create excellent stargazing, and in the morning, the only things you'll be sharing your shoreline with are wading birds and hopping dolphins.
Cocoa Beach
Any trip to Orlando will land you within one hour of surfing history. The area has become synonymous with the Eastern Seaboard's surf scene thanks to Kelly Slater, the great competitive surfer and native of Cocoa Beach. Now, it's the best place near Orlando to learn how to surf. It also doesn't hurt that the beach breaks here are as consistent as any on the East Coast, providing great waves for those learning as well as occasional epic rides for the more experienced.
Cocoa Beach is a quick drive from Downtown Orlando down State Road 528. In about an hour, you can trade roller coasters for rolling thunder and proper surf. Get your adrenaline rushing in the morning, enjoy a post-beach burrito, lounge in the sand, and see if you can sneak in another session. Even if you somehow squeeze three surfs into your day, you can still return to your Orlando hotel in time for dinner to enjoy a post-surfing feast.
Cocoa Beach isn't just about surfing. Many other beachfront activities surround the historic Cocoa Beach Pier, which stretches 800 feet into the Atlantic. The pier puts you near restaurants, shops, watersport rentals, and beach supplies. You don't even need to worry about packing up the car before leaving Orlando; just head here to rent the toys and chairs of your choice.
Daytona Beach
Around 10 million travelers flock to the Daytona Beach area each year. And, this iconic beach happens to be pretty close to Orlando. With a quick drive (about an hour), you can bask in the sunshine at Daytona and even drive right onto the sand in certain areas.
This town is a motorsports mecca. The beach is home to the Daytona International Speedway, a racetrack that hosts car races at the highest level. Plus, you've got Daytona Bike Week, a massive celebration of all things motorcycle. Bikers from across the country come to celebrate life humming along the streets of Daytona Beach. If you drive over from Orlando, you'll start to hear the rumble of the engines as you approach the shore.
Regardless of whether you head to Daytona to feel the vibrations of engines, a beach day here features way more than just sand. For a slower pace, check out the area's great trails and golf courses. Plus, with tons of great bars and restaurants, you can spend the day delighting your tastebuds.
Ormond Beach
Daytona may be the modern home of beachfront racing in Florida, but America's need for speed started on Ormond Beach. Automobile racers flocked from across the United States and Europe to this community during the early 1900s to compete in speed trial tournaments on the sands. This storied racing tradition has given Ormond Beach the nickname, "the birthplace of speed." Start your trip to Ormond Beach at the Birthplace of Speed Park, a monument to the area's racing history.
Work up an appetite by checking out the quaint park's historic garage re-creation and commemorative plaques before heading down Granada Boulevard for lunch. Seeing as this is a beach town, Hull's Seafood Restaurant and Market is a great starting point for lunch. This restaurant serves fresh seafood fished from Florida's Water, and after you get your fill of fried fish for lunch, you can head over to the market to pick out some more fish to take home for dinner.
All the historical monuments and fine cuisine at Ormond are lovely. But, the whole reason to make the approximately one-hour drive out to Ormond from Orlando is to hit the beach. This option is especially great if you're looking for dog-friendly sands. A half-mile stretch opened up to four-legged beach lovers in 2023.
Flagler Beach
To visit Flagler Beach, you just head about 77 miles north of Orlando. Locals frequently drive past the larger beaches on our list to spend their hard-earned days off here, sunbathing on the bronze-tinted sand and splish-splashing in Flagler's turquoise waters. And, for a break from the beach, visitors can explore one of the several great state parks that surround Flagler Beach.
Directly behind the Flagler Beachfront is the Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park, home to 150 acres of preserved sugar plantation land. Canoe through the area along Bulow Creek, or take the scenic walking trail through old sugar mills and the ruins of an early plantation house. On the south side of Flagler Beach is the North Peninsula State Park, three miles of untouched Florida Beachfront. This area is a great spot to head towards at first light to enjoy an activity recommended by Flagler Beach locals, checking out the sunrise.