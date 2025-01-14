These 5 Florida Beaches Are The Closest To Orlando

Sometimes, it's not about where we're going to get away. Often, the more important question is, "How far is the drive?" When you're in Orlando, the answer to that question is shorter than you might think. There are plenty of magical aspects to the city, but sometimes you want to experience a change of scenery. Luckily, there are many great beaches within an easy, breezy ride from downtown Orlando.

Many of the most famous beaches in the world are hard to access. Sure, the allure of no crowds, turquoise waters, and fresh tropical fruits is tempting. But, to enjoy all that, sometimes you have to navigate long layovers, bumpy boat rides, and weeks of detailed preparation. Instead, you could drive a bit outside of Orlando. The furthest beach on this list is only about an hour and a half drive from the city, depending on traffic. You can easily check out a sunny day on these shores after your continental breakfast and get back in time for the Early Bird specials at dinnertime. Get out of town and cruise along the palms to these epic beach towns that are all a stone's throw from Disney World.