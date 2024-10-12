Are Babies Allowed On Any Rides At Cedar Point?

Now, if you're the designated chief babysitter for the day but aren't keen on endlessly circling the kiddie rides, Cedar Point's got your back with its Rider Swap program. Essentially, it's your ticket to enjoying those scream-inducing rides without leaving your little one unattended for even just a moment. With a pass in hand, you line up and take your turn on the coaster (or any height-restricted ride, really), then hand the pass to your partner or another trusty guardian. They then get to ride next while you return to the babysitting. You can pick up these passes at several spots around the park, like the Main Gate Guest Services and the Town Hall, free of charge.

Advertisement

If you decide to stick with your mini-me throughout the day, you're still in for a treat. Many parents and guardians have sung praises about the joys of visiting the amusement park with a baby in tow. "It's fine to bring an infant. We brought our daughter when she was only 4 months old. Don't pick a hot day. Don't plan on being there 8 hours. You know your kid," one user on the subreddit r/CedarPoint advised. Another parent chimed in with praises about the park's amenities, pointing out that it's nothing short of accommodating to parents traveling with their kids. "I've bought my younger [two] as babies and it's fun! There's a ton to see," they said. "There are air conditioned family care centers by Planet Snoopy and Frontier Town. There's the Barn Yard to see animals. There's a lot of shaded areas especially at the back of the park." Plus, did we mention that babies enter free? So really, what have you got to lose except maybe a little sleep?

Advertisement