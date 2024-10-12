Are Babies Allowed On Any Rides At Cedar Point?
Amusement parks are a perennial favorite for families looking to pack a day full of fun. The best amusement parks in the U.S. deliver a full day's worth of escapades crammed into nearly every square foot for the young and the young at heart, offering everything from entertaining live shows to hair-raising rides to interactive tours and themed dining experiences. But when you bring a baby into the equation at a place like Cedar Point — dubbed the "roller coaster capital of the world" — and you'll find your options, err, interestingly different. Fortunately, while your little one may not be able to ride those adrenaline-pumping loops of Cedar Point's roller coasters, there are still a handful of options available.
Spread over a vast 364 acres and boasting 68 rides, Cedar Point isn't just known for being one of America's oldest parks — it's a complete paradise for thrill-seekers, with a surprisingly thoughtful side for those still tiny enough to fit in strollers. For instance, Rock, Spin & Turn, a type of spinning ride, has no minimum height requirement, although handheld infants are not allowed. The same goes for kiddie rides like 4x4s, Dune Buggies, Helicopters, Mustangs, Police Cars, Space Age, Sky Fighters, and Roto Whip. But then there are the likes of Sky Ride (a cable car), CP & LE Railroad (train) and the Midway and Kiddy Kingdom Carousels that are more baby-friendly and accommodate handheld infants, provided that they are accompanied by an adult (aka you). In short, navigating Cedar Point with a baby doesn't mean you're relegated to bench-warming while the rest of the family screams their lungs out on loop-de-loops. There's still a plenty of pint-sized fun to be had.
Cedar Point offers a Rider Swap program
Now, if you're the designated chief babysitter for the day but aren't keen on endlessly circling the kiddie rides, Cedar Point's got your back with its Rider Swap program. Essentially, it's your ticket to enjoying those scream-inducing rides without leaving your little one unattended for even just a moment. With a pass in hand, you line up and take your turn on the coaster (or any height-restricted ride, really), then hand the pass to your partner or another trusty guardian. They then get to ride next while you return to the babysitting. You can pick up these passes at several spots around the park, like the Main Gate Guest Services and the Town Hall, free of charge.
If you decide to stick with your mini-me throughout the day, you're still in for a treat. Many parents and guardians have sung praises about the joys of visiting the amusement park with a baby in tow. "It's fine to bring an infant. We brought our daughter when she was only 4 months old. Don't pick a hot day. Don't plan on being there 8 hours. You know your kid," one user on the subreddit r/CedarPoint advised. Another parent chimed in with praises about the park's amenities, pointing out that it's nothing short of accommodating to parents traveling with their kids. "I've bought my younger [two] as babies and it's fun! There's a ton to see," they said. "There are air conditioned family care centers by Planet Snoopy and Frontier Town. There's the Barn Yard to see animals. There's a lot of shaded areas especially at the back of the park." Plus, did we mention that babies enter free? So really, what have you got to lose except maybe a little sleep?