One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Hideaways In Italy Is A Town That Doesn't Speak Italian At All

If you're planning a trip to Italy, it's usually a great idea to learn some essential words and phrases in Italian — but there's one town where you're better off saying guten tag than ciao. The South Tirol region of Italy is well worth a visit for its beautiful scenery and fascinating blend of cultures. This entire region has deep German roots, and according to travel expert, tour guide, and world traveler Rick Steves, the best town to visit if you want to get the best of this little slice of Germany in the Italian countryside is Castelrotto, known as Kastelruth to German-speakers. On his website Rick Steves' Europe, Steves stated: "Though this town was built for farmers, not vacationers, it has good bus connections, fine and friendly hotels, and more village character than any town around."

This area has a combination of influences from Italian, German, and Ladin, a unique culture found in the Dolomite region of Italy. While you walk through this picturesque town, nestled in the impressive Dolomite Mountains, you'll hear at least three languages — and if you're lucky, even a little English. There's a lot to love about Kastelruth, and it's easy to see why an experienced traveler like Steves would be enchanted by it. As he wrote on his website, "With its traffic-free center, a thousand years of history, an oversized and hyperactive bell tower, and traditionally clad locals, it seems of another world."