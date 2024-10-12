These California Alps Are An Underrated Scenic Alternative To The Crowded Sierras
Whether you're looking to stand in the shadow of the mountains, dare to climb up a sheer cliffside, hear the sounds of a cascading waterfall, or just find a true wilderness experience in Northern California, the Trinity Alps Wilderness might be your next adventure. Between its sky-scraping granite cliffs, brilliant blue lakes, mountain streams, and miles of untamed forest, this scenery is one of California's beautiful and wild under the radar places to experience nature without having to share the scenery with crowds.
While popular areas in the Sierra like Yosemite can feel more touristy thanks to their high number of visitors, Trinity Alps is generally a quiet retreat into the natural world. You're likely to run into other hikers on its most popular trails, but even there, you're still able to find time alone in nature depending on what time you visit. If you head off the beaten path, however, there's more than 600 miles of trail and 500,000 acres of wilderness to explore.
Hiking California's Trinity Alps
There are plenty of national parks to visit if hiking isn't your thing, but if you want to explore the Trinity Alps Wilderness, you're probably going to need to lace up your hiking boots. This is a favorite region of backpackers, some of whom spend the night at camping spots along the way. However, just like in many national parks, a lot of trails in this wilderness are only for experienced hikers.
If you're up for the challenge, you won't want to miss Canyon Creek Lakes Trail. This tricky trail is probably the most popular route through this wilderness, but it's definitely not for beginners. If you're up for a difficult eight-hour steep trek up into the mountains, however, you'll be rewarded with breathtaking views of the rugged mountains dotted with pines and clear blue lakes that make this wilderness such an incredible destination. There aren't many easy trails in this wilderness, but for a less arduous journey, you might want to consider the Tangle Blue Lake Trail. This trail takes most hikers a little over three hours to make their way through the woods to the lakeshore.
How to safely explore the wilderness
As you plan your trip to Trinity Alps, it's important to remember that this isn't a park, it's wilderness. This land has been preserved in its natural state, so in order to keep the land, the creatures that live on it, and yourself safe, it's vital to do your research in advance and follow leave no trace principles while you are there. Be careful where you camp and how you dispose of waste while you're there, and make sure that everything with you is bear-safe.
Just like when you're thru-hiking, it's important to stay in touch with the outside world. For your own safety, the USDA Forest Service recommends making a detailed trip plan in advance and leaving it with a trusted friend or family member. It's also highly advisable to bring at least one hiking companion with you rather than exploring the wilderness alone. Bringing a water filter and a first aid kit can help keep you healthy on your journey, but the most important safety tip may simply be being prepared to slow down or turn back if you're not sure where you are or the weather is getting nasty.