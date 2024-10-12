These California Alps Are An Underrated Scenic Alternative To The Crowded Sierras

Whether you're looking to stand in the shadow of the mountains, dare to climb up a sheer cliffside, hear the sounds of a cascading waterfall, or just find a true wilderness experience in Northern California, the Trinity Alps Wilderness might be your next adventure. Between its sky-scraping granite cliffs, brilliant blue lakes, mountain streams, and miles of untamed forest, this scenery is one of California's beautiful and wild under the radar places to experience nature without having to share the scenery with crowds.

While popular areas in the Sierra like Yosemite can feel more touristy thanks to their high number of visitors, Trinity Alps is generally a quiet retreat into the natural world. You're likely to run into other hikers on its most popular trails, but even there, you're still able to find time alone in nature depending on what time you visit. If you head off the beaten path, however, there's more than 600 miles of trail and 500,000 acres of wilderness to explore.