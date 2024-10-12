Beach And History Lovers Will Find Paradise At This Secret Greek Island Full Of Endless Beauty
Although there are thousands of Greek islands, finding one without crowds of tourists and an authentic Mediterranean vibe can be something of a challenge. And while there are plenty of destinations in Greece you simply can't skip on your trip, avoiding crowds at Greek islands unaffected by tourism is never a bad idea.
Enter Kythera, an island in the Greek Aegean that embodies the timeless charm of the country without the usual throngs of holiday-goers. Located to the south of the Peloponnese Peninsula, on the edges of the Mediterranean and Ionian seas, Kythera — which is also transliterated as Cythera and Kythira — has romantic beaches, historical treasures, and unspoiled nature that come together to create an idyllic, laid-back destination. Ancient castles appeal to history lovers, while the island's secluded beaches are a perennially compelling target for a day trip.
But beyond being a beach getaway, Kythera is a place where you can immerse yourself in a vibrant culture, hike to hidden waterfalls, and simply slow down a little. An underrated gem if there ever was one, Kythera is a great choice for travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience.
Discover Kythera's pristine beaches
Kythera is home to some of the most stunning beaches in Greece, each with its own unique charm. Kaladi Beach is a highlight known for its turquoise waters and dramatic rock formations, providing a serene spot for swimming, snorkeling, and just chilling by the water. The pebbled beach is a bit difficult to get to — visitors will have to drive on a dirt road and then descend over 100 stone steps to reach it, but it's more than worth the effort needed to arrive.
Another gem is Fyri Ammos, a relatively quiet beach with striking red sands and pebbles and clear waters. One of two beaches on the island with the same name, this Fyri Ammos is in the vicinity of the village of Kalamos. The beach is a several-hundred-yards-long stretch of seaside that is miles away from the nearest bit of civilization, but the recent addition of a canteen and lounge chairs with umbrellas makes the beach a solid option for those looking for a secluded beach without going too rugged.
For those who prefer their beaches to be set in dramatic bays, Melidoni Beach is a great choice. Located on the island's south side, Melidoni is a fine-sand beach that offers a glimpse of the small island of Chytra in the distance. The bay features a small beach facility with food, drinks, and lounge chairs with umbrellas. To get there, you'll have to take the dirt road from the village of Drimonas.
Explore Kythera's rich heritage
Once you're done seeing what the island's seaside has to offer, make sure you spend some time diving into Kythera's history and natural beauty. The Castle of Chora is one of Kythera's most iconic historical sites and a reminder that Greece's best ancient sites are not in Athens. The castle's dramatic setting overlooking the town of Kythera and the sea beneath it makes it worth the visit alone. History lovers will find it just as rewarding in its own right, having been built in the 13th century when the island was under Venetian rule.
The village of Avlemonas is another must-see for those looking for a truly quiet and genuine Greek experience. Perhaps the island's most picturesque village, Avlemonas is a quaint little town home to pristine waters for swimming and ancient monuments and churches. The Church of St. George, located in the hills above the town, features a mosaic floor and excellent views of Crete far in the distance. Visitors can hike up to the church in about an hour from the center of the village.
Nature enthusiasts should also check out the Waterfall of Fonissa (also known as the Neraida Waterfall). Located in the village of Milopotamos, the waterfall is set among old stone bridges, dense trees, and underbrush, giving it an enchanting and hidden feel. The water falls from a height of roughly 65 feet to a pool below that is perfect for swimming (if you can stand the freezing water). Regardless of what you do on the island, Kythera is an excellent destination for those looking for the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle of the past.