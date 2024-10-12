Beach And History Lovers Will Find Paradise At This Secret Greek Island Full Of Endless Beauty

Although there are thousands of Greek islands, finding one without crowds of tourists and an authentic Mediterranean vibe can be something of a challenge. And while there are plenty of destinations in Greece you simply can't skip on your trip, avoiding crowds at Greek islands unaffected by tourism is never a bad idea.

Enter Kythera, an island in the Greek Aegean that embodies the timeless charm of the country without the usual throngs of holiday-goers. Located to the south of the Peloponnese Peninsula, on the edges of the Mediterranean and Ionian seas, Kythera — which is also transliterated as Cythera and Kythira — has romantic beaches, historical treasures, and unspoiled nature that come together to create an idyllic, laid-back destination. Ancient castles appeal to history lovers, while the island's secluded beaches are a perennially compelling target for a day trip.

But beyond being a beach getaway, Kythera is a place where you can immerse yourself in a vibrant culture, hike to hidden waterfalls, and simply slow down a little. An underrated gem if there ever was one, Kythera is a great choice for travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience.

